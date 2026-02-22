Winter Storm Warning

AccuWeather’s Bernie Rayno says a dangerous blizzard will sweep across the coastal areas of the Northeast from Sunday night into Monday, disrupting businesses and causing widespread power outages.

A powerful winter storm is forecast to become a bomb cyclone, prompting rare blizzard warnings along the East Coast as heavy snow, damaging winds and shutting down travel for millions from the mid-Atlantic through southern New England — with NYC’s first blizzard warning in nearly a decade and widespread disruption expected Sunday into Monday.

Here's the latest on this major winter storm set to disrupt life along the I-95 corridor this week.

New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani has issued a city-wide travel ban beginning at 9 p.m. Sunday and running through noon Monday. There are some exceptions for essential workers.



And for the first time since 2019, New York City students will have their first "old school" snow day with no remote learning and all schools closed. "To kid across New York City, you have a very serious mission, if you choose to accept it: Stay cozy," Mamdani said.

As of Sunday morning, the AccuWeather Snow Accumulation Forecast includes these snow totals for this impressive storm:



Up to 2 feet for parts ofâ¯ Long Islandâ¯and theâ¯Cape 12-18 inches for Boston 10-14 inches for New York Cityâ¯and Philadelphia 3-6 inches for â¯Baltimore 1-3 inches for Washington, D.C.

Storm chaser Aaron Rigsby was in Middletown, New Jersey, ahead of a blockbuster blizzard expected to impact coastal Northeast cities from Sunday night into Monday with double-digit snowfall totals. AccuWeather Storm Chaser Aaron Rigsby explains how he plans to cover the impacts for this blockbuster storm that will impact major cities, including Philadelphia, New York and Boston. The big picture is that residents in the Northeast under Blizzard Warnings should plan to stay home. Heavy snowfall rates between 2 and 4 inches per hour are possible across parts of Long Island. Rigsby said this storm came "together at the last minute" and caught some people off guard. Stores in the New York and New Jersey metro areas were packed on Saturday and early Sunday.

Just as weeks-old dirty snow piles finally melted, about 40 million people from Delaware through New England are bracing for significant snowfall. The brunt of this powerful storm is set to arrive along the East Coast Sunday afternoon into Sunday night. Here’s a look at the timing in AccuWeather’s exclusive forecast: Snow begins in Philadelphia around 1 p.m., and by 4 p.m., flakes will spread from the Jersey Shore to New York City. Boston enters the storm later in the evening, with heavy snowfall developing after 7 p.m. By Sunday night, the system will crawl up the coast, bringing snow and strong winds to Portland, Maine.

State and local leaders are taking this major winter storm seriously, issuing emergency declarations and activating emergency operations centers well ahead of the first impacts. All of New Jersey is under a blizzard warning. Gov. Mike Sherrill declared a state of emergency for all 21 counties beginning at noon Sunday. NEWS: In preparation for the severe winter storm, I am declaring a State of Emergency across all 21 counties in New Jersey – effective at 12:00 PM on Sunday, February 22.



I urge New Jerseyans to use caution, stay off the roads, and follow all safety protocols during the storm. — Governor Mikie Sherrill (@GovSherrillNJ) February 21, 2026