Dog walking gear for warmer (and rainier) weather
Adelaide Burgess, Contributing Writer
Published Mar. 15, 2021 9:22 AM EDT
Updated Mar. 15, 2021 9:22 AM EDT
Warmer weather is finally here as spring is just about upon us. That means you and your pup can enjoy a nice leisurely walk again, one that is not suddenly shortened by a surprising snowfall or terrible wind chill.
But spring weather means spring showers. Don't let a little rain ruin you and your dog's morning or evening walks - we've gathered some of our favorite dog walking gear to help you both enjoy your walks, whatever the spring weather.
FRISCO Rainy Days Dog Raincoat
$15
After being cooped up all winter, your dog is going to want to go on walks, rain or shine. For those drizzly days where you do not want to have to deal with toweling off your puppy or dealing with the wet dog smell, this Rainy Days Raincoat will come in clutch. With water-resistant PVC coating, a built-in leash hole, and a belly strap. Use the sizing guide and find the perfect coat for your dog.
FRISCO Solid Nylon Dog Leash
$9
It might be tempting to purchase a retractable leash, but having a sturdy, fixed length leash will be safer for you and your furry friend. The leash can clasp to any collar or harness. Choose not only the width of the leash based on the weight of your pet, but also the color of your leash to match your specific aesthetic.
CHAI'S CHOICE 3m Reflective Harness
$27
Collars are the typical choice for attaching a leash to your dog, but they are not the only option. A harness wraps around your dog's belly and chest keeping them both comfortable and secure without putting pressure on their necks. For dogs who already have trouble breathing or who really like to tug on their leash, a harness is the safer and more manageable choice.
FRISCO Planet-Friendly Poop Bags
$7
Every person who has ever walked a dog knows that there is something about a walk that just makes your dog have to... well, go. You can use your local supermarket's grocery bags, but they are far more susceptible to rips, tears, and drips. So, instead, invest in some planet-friendly poop bags which are leakproof and environmentally friendly!
FRISCO Dog Waste Bags & Dispenser
$4
Now that you have your poop bags, you just have to remember to actually bring them. With this bag dispenser, you can keep it clipped onto your leash or harness so you don't ever have to remember to grab a few bags to go! The dispenser will make sure that when you and your puppy are on the go, you have the tools you need when your puppy inevitably goes.
American Journey Oven Baked Biscuits
$4
Bite-sized treats with high nutritional value?! Yes, please! Real peanut butter, real chickpeas, real flavors all baked into easy to pack dog biscuits. These delectable treats have healthy proteins, fats, and fiber to keep your dog happy and energized for any adventure, indoors or outdoors.
Mighty Paw Nylon Reflective Double Dog Leash
$19
Have two dogs, big or small? You might want to consider getting a coupler. A coupler allows for you to maintain control and power of both your active dogs at the same time. This coupler is especially cool as it has a swivel leash attachment so that your dogs can't tangle themselves up together! Whether running or walking, you'll want this for your adorable duo.
Highwave AutoDogMug Portable Water Bottle
$15
Maybe you've been able to tell that your dog still wants to keep walking, but they are just too thirsty to go on. With this portable water bottle bowl, you can keep your dog happy and hydrated. Simply give the bottle a squeeze and the little bowl will fill up with water. Once your pup is done, relax your hand and any extra water will recede back into the bottle.
Ethical Pet Fashion Lookin' Good Fleece Boots
$10
Pavement gets exceptionally hot and your puppy's sweet little paws have to walk on it bare. Well, no longer. If your hometown is known for it's crazy sun or snow, these little booties will come in handy. It may take some getting used to, but in the end, your dog will be grateful their paws are protected from injury.
Walking your dog is supposed to be fun, relaxing, and energizing for you both. Don't let inclement weather stand in your way of having a good time with your furry best friend.
Be prepared for anything and you'll find that when you hear the word "walk", you will be just as excited as your pup.
