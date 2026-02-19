The island with an air-conditioned ‘forest’ to cope with scorching summers

With the temperature at a pleasant 21-23 degrees Celsius — about 70-73 Fahrenheit — all year round, the area has quickly become Qatar’s newest tourist attraction.

Copied

Crystal panels in the floor of the walkway showcase art and cultural displays. (Photo Credit: Ulrike Lemmin-Woolfrey via CNN Newsource)

Editor's note: EDITOR’S NOTE: This CNN Travel series may have adjacent ads by the country it highlights. CNN retains full editorial control over subject matter, reporting and frequency of the articles and videos, in compliance with our policy.

(CNN) — When summers hit Qatar, most people retreat indoors during the heat of the day, sheltering at home or work with the aircon cranked high or visiting super-cooled shopping malls — and driving between them in cars chilled to refrigerator temperatures.

Being out in the open is something to be endured rather than enjoyed.

Until now. On Gewan Island – the latest addition to a man-made archipelago off the coast of the capital city Doha — visitors can comfortably stroll outside in the middle of a summer’s day thanks to a surprising innovation: an air-conditioned “forest.”

Stretching along the island’s central axis is a 450-meter-long — roughly one-third of a mile — promenade known as the Crystal Walk. Despite being open to the elements, its temperature is artificially regulated.

The walkway is covered by a canopy of tree-like structures that offer shelter from direct sunlight while helping trap cooled air blowing from vents below.

Outdoor air conditioning is no novelty in Qatar. In Doha’s Al Gharrafa and Umm Al Seneem parks, people can exercise along cooled and shaded jogging routes. Outdoor shopping areas like Al Hazm Mall and West Walk also benefit from cold blasts piped up from the street.

Gewan — also spelled Jiwan — takes this to another level. The Crystal Walk provides shade from artificial branches covered in 10 tonnes of crystals that give it its name. These also use solar panels to convert the dazzling sun into electricity to help power the aircon. There are also mini water fountains for splashing through.

‘Genuinely amazed’

With the temperature at a pleasant 21-23 degrees Celsius — about 70-73 Fahrenheit — all year round, the area has quickly become Qatar’s newest tourist attraction.

“Gewan Island has now become a regular stop on my city tours,” says Siham Haleem, who has shown international visitors around Qatar for more than 15 years. “I visit it four or five times a week, and every single time my guests are genuinely amazed.”

They’re not just there for the temperatures. The crystal trees create an unusual urban landscape that regularly features in social media posts.

The waterfront promenade on Gewan is framed by glass trees inspired by artist Dale Chihuly. (Photo Credit: Ulrike Lemmin-Woolfrey via CNN Newsource)

There are also crystal panels embedded in the floor — around 180 rectangular boxes, illuminated and protected by strong glass. Inside are intricate displays of landscapes, animals, cities and industry — organized into themes of desert, snow, forest, sea and machinery.Visitors encounter shoals of fish, crocodiles, penguin colonies and local motifs such as camel caravans and musical instruments.

Omar Abou Mourad, a Lebanese expat working in Doha, regularly brings his family. While the children enjoy the crystal displays, Abou Mourad appreciates the location and the modern engineering.

“It is an escape to a luxury world full of crystal-inspired design details, trendy restaurants and cafés, and stylish shops,” he says.

The area is also a record breaker, earning Guinness World Record titles as the largest outdoor air-conditioned mall, and as the largest outdoor interactive light canopy.

Before it became a tourist attraction, Gewan Island had a more functional role. The 400,000-square-meter site was originally a staging ground for the construction of The Pearl, a luxury residential area built on a complex of man-made islands.

From being essentially a builders’ yard, Gewan — named for a rare form of pearl — has undergone a remarkable transformation.

When seen from above, the island is divided roughly into thirds. The eastern end comprises private villas and residences. The central area offers walking routes, shops, cafes, restaurants and artworks. The western third will house a new hotel complex with a golf course and other leisure facilities.

And while much of Doha is built with cars in mind, Gewan, connected to The Pearl by three bridges, is conceived on a more human scale, especially the Crystal Walk.

“Our vision was to create a vibrant walkable community in the heart of Gewan Island,” says John C. Kim, the design director and principal in charge of the Gewan Island Masterplan for international design firm AE7. “This central spine provides intimate spaces for convivial interactions whilst the perimeter affords spectacular views of the Gulf and the Pearl Islands.”

Summer tourism push

Along Gewan Island’s coastline facing The Pearl runs a promenade lined with restaurants. The walkway is framed by glass trees inspired by the distinctive shapes of American glass artist Dale Chihuly.

There’s a water taxi stop, where small boats seating up to 10 passengers depart regularly. For 200 Qatari riyals, or about $55, visitors can travel through the canals of the Qanat Quarter to The Pearl’s central Porto Arabia Marina — a roughly 20-minute ride that is just as popular with locals as with visitors.

At the southwestern edge of the island, construction is underway on the 13,000-square-meter Corinthia Gewan Island development, a five-star hotel and residences complex with 110 rooms and suites, a planned nine-hole golf course and a private beach club. The leisure facilities are expected to open in phases between 2026 and 2027.

Developers say the project is intended to anchor a broader hospitality push on Gewan Island. Like much of the island, the resort is being positioned as part of Doha’s expanding lifestyle and tourism offering, though its long-term impact on visitor numbers — and how it will differentiate itself in an already crowded luxury market — remains to be seen.

Beyond the construction sites, Gewan Island has been steadily filling with restaurants and cafés aimed at residents and visitors seeking outdoor dining during the cooler months.

The lineup ranges from casual coffee spots to themed venues — including one café where luxury cars are displayed and another built around family play areas — alongside a mix of international concepts and regional cuisines.

The result is a dining strip that is often busiest in the evenings. Even with the promise of cooler daytime temperatures, Doha’s social scene runs into later hours.

Supporters say developments like these could help broaden the city’s leisure options and extend activity beyond the traditional winter high season, though much will depend on how consistently the venues attract both residents and tourists once the novelty fades.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2026 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.