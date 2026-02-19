Weekend snowstorm threat looms for Northeast, could intensify near coast

Northeast cities face the 5th weekend in a row with snow as a strengthening storm will deliver accumulating snow and slippery travel from West Virginia to southern New England. There is potential for it to rapidly strengthen along the coast.

AccuWeather Meteorologist Ariella Scalese explains a four-weekend snow streak in New York City, Scranton and Burlington, with more snow this weekend.

A storm strong enough to bring accumulating snow and slippery travel will spread from West Virginia, Virginia and Pennsylvania to the mid-Atlantic and southern New England coasts. There is the risk that the storm strengthens rapidly, bringing heavier snow to parts of the Interstate 95 corridor, including New York City and Philadelphia.

Snowstorm setup

The storm, expected from Saturday night through Monday, will follow a series of systems that are delivering snow and ice to parts of the Midwest and Northeast, with a vast zone of warm air remaining in place to the south into Saturday.

Now in California, it will reorganize over the Gulf Coast on Saturday before strengthening near the Atlantic coast on Sunday.

“The exact track of this storm, along with how quickly it strengthens, will determine how much snow falls in the mid-Atlantic and Northeast,” AccuWeather Vice President of Forecasting Operations Dan DePodwin said. “The supply of cold air is limited, and that could also affect snowfall totals.”

Details on snow accumulation

In a broad zone from eastern Kentucky, Tennessee and Ohio to the Delmarva Peninsula, New Jersey, southeastern New York and southern New England, 1–3 inches of snow are forecast, with localized totals up to 6 inches.

Despite the lack of fresh cold air ahead of the storm, there should be just enough cold air for precipitation to fall mainly as snow from Washington, D.C., to Philadelphia, New York City and Boston. However, some of the snow may melt on contact with paved surfaces, DePodwin said.

“During the day Sunday and Monday, when snow is not falling heavily, highways and city streets can be just wet or slushy in spots due to temperatures near freezing combined with the higher sun angle in late February,” DePodwin explained. “However, there will be periods when snowfall rates are heavy enough to overcome marginal temperatures and sunlight, especially at night.”

In the higher terrain of West Virginia, 6–12 inches of snow are forecast, with an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 18 inches from late Saturday night to Sunday night. The heaviest totals are most likely at elevations near or above 2,000 feet.

Factors determining the exact amount of snow

“The critical question for heavy versus light snow along I-95 is the track of the coastal storm,” DePodwin said. “That track will depend on how quickly the storm intensifies.”

The most likely scenario is for the storm to strengthen later and track slightly too far east to bring 6–12 inches of snow to a broad stretch of the I-95 corridor in the Northeast.

However, if the storm strengthens rapidly along the coast and tracks farther west, it could turn into a nor'easter and parts of the corridor could pick up heavier snow. If this scenario plays out, millions could face significant delays during the Monday morning commute.

5 weekends in a row with snow for these cities

For some areas in the Northeast, assuming the storm this weekend pans out as forecast, this will be the fifth weekend in a row for snow.

"Including the weekend of the big storm from Jan. 24-25, it has at least flaked in New York City for four weekends in a row so far," AccuWeather On-Air Meteorologist Ariella Scalese said.

For the season to date, New York City is very close to the historical average, with 22.3 inches of snow, compared to the historical average of 22.1 inches.

During the approximate one-month period from Jan. 19 to Feb. 16, New York City has experienced temperatures of 9.4 degrees Fahrenheit below the historical average, including nine days in a row where the temperature never reached the freezing mark (32°F).

Much of the Northeast experienced temperature departures of 6 to 12 degrees below the 30-year average during the same period.

