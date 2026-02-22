More winter weather on the way behind blockbuster blizzard

Additional chances for snow are on the way this week across the Northeast as many will start to dig out from blockbuster blizzard

AccuWeather Meteorologist Bernie Rayno explains how a bombogenesis, or “bomb cyclone,” forms. These storms can occur anytime of the year and they bring intense precipitation and damaging winds.

Behind the blockbuster nor'easter that will blanket much of the I-95 corridor with over a foot of snow and snarl travel, AccuWeather meteorologists warn that cold weather will persist early week with additional chances for wintry weather through the week.

Cold early week, some improvement midweek

As the storm departs, blustery cold air will move in behind it Monday night which will cause some untreated areas of slush and standing water to freeze. High temperatures Tuesday in Philadelphia, New York City and Boston will top out just around the freezing mark. February sun will work against these temperatures, helping bring some melting for multiple hours on Tuesday.

By midweek, balmy air will move into the region allowing for temperatures to reach back into the 40s across much of the Northeast, further helping melt away the snow. Still, temperatures will drop near to below freezing at night, leading to fresh icy spots on streets, sidewalks and parking lots.

More winter weather on the way

Those hoping for winter weather to be over after the nor'easter will have to wait as two more chances will unfold this week.

A clipper storm will track across the Great Lakes Tuesday and Wednesday spreading a swath of snow from eastern Minnesota into New England. Farther south, including Washington D.C., Philadelphia and New York City, snow can mix with rain as the storm moves through the region.

While snow totals will not be as significant as the nor'easter, any streets and sidewalks that have already been cleared of any snow can become snow-covered again especially from Pennsylvania to Maine.

On the heels of the clipper storm, another fast-moving storm will make its way into the Midwest Wednesday night reaching the eastern U.S. later Thursday into Thursday night. Cold air in place can support a stripe of snow north of the storm track. On the southern fringe of the cold, it's possible precipitation could be a mix of rain, snow and ice.

Meanwhile on the southern side of the storm where warmer air remains, any precipitation will be plain rain with the risk for thunderstorms.

