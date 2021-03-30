Sports gear to get you outside this spring
By
Staff, AccuWeather
Updated Mar. 31, 2021 8:58 AM EDT
Some of the fondest memories of your childhood probably involve you shooting hoops, throwing a pitch, or going long down the wing of the lawn to catch a 20-yard pass.
And with spring here and summer a matter of months away, you can recreate those memories again with your family and friends.
Having a basketball, baseball, mitt, or football knocking about the garage always comes in handy when you have guests around, too. Especially for those summer barbecues when you need to kill some time while the burgers are grilling.
Here is some sports equipment you can order online to prepare yourself for a delightful summer. See if you've still got the game you had in your college days.
Lifetime 48" Adjustable Portable Basketball Hoop, 90491
$215.00,
$249.99
Bring the game home with this adjustable portable basketball hoop. From 8'-10' high, the adjustable-height makes this perfect for the whole family. Whether it's the children practicing their jump shot, teens working on their finger-roll technique, or for a competitive family game on warm summer days while the BBQ is finishing up delicious smoky hot dogs. You can use the wheels to roll it into your driveway or patio from your garage.
Wilson NCAA Final Four Edition Basketball, Official Size - 29.5"
$18.46
Wilson basketballs have been used as the official basketball by the NCAA for well over 20 years and now the company has created a basketball that delivers on performance, with a high definition pebble surface to improved grip and a premium carcass construction that provides brilliant rebound and durability. The Wilson NCAA Final Four Edition Basketball is available in two sizes: 29.5", which is the official size of basketballs, or the intermediate size: 28.5".
2020 A900 11.5" Baseball Glove
$89.99
Even the most straightforward game of playing ball with your children or friends is the perfect pastime. The 11.5" A900™ baseball glove is made with an H-Web. The low profile heel allows for more flexible movement, making it easier to catch the ball and secure a grip. A900 series of Wilson baseball gloves are designed with the traditional-old school look, made from British tan and black leather, and an eye-catching Wilson gold and black logo.
A1030 Champion Series SST Baseballs
$55.95
The A1030 Champion Series SST Baseballs come in a pack of 12 and are among the most versatile from the brand. They also feature noticeably raised seams. These balls can be used for practicing pitching in the backyard or heading out to a field and working on batting.
NFL Super Grip Football - Official
$14.99
Footballs with poor grip are a thing of the past. Wilson's official NFL Super grip Football is an affordable yet impressive football, perfect for all backyard games -- and spectacular one-handed catches. Made with a high-performance composite material, this ball will last you through many warm seasons in years to come. It's also great come fall when football season begins and the weather cools off a bit.
