Collars and treats to keep your pup free of ticks and fleas this spring and summer
Published Apr. 25, 2022 9:26 AM EDT
Updated Apr. 25, 2022 9:26 AM EDT
Flee season typically begins at the onset of springtime and becomes progressively more active in the peak of summer. This is the time of year when there are long strands of grass, the perfect environment for fleas and ticks to nestle and jump onto your pup as they run by.
The best way to avoid fleas and ticks is by avoiding walking your dog in areas where they tend to gather, and the second-best way is by pre-treating your four-legged friend with veterinarian-approved products that will either deter fleas and ticks from hopping into your pup or by killing them if they do.
There are a couple of ways you can treat your pet to ward off and kill ticks and fleas before they've laid eggs. We've gathered the most effective ways -- approved and recommended by veterinarians.
They kill any adult fleas before they're given the chance to lay eggs, and can help prevent Lyme infections due to the killing of black-legged ticks. They're fast-acting and are effective for up to a month.
NexGard Chew for Dogs, 24.1-60 lbs, (Purple Box) By NexGard
$68.99
Frontline Plus Flea & Tick Spot Treatment for Large Dogs, 45-88 lbs
$71.99, was $74.99
Frontline Plus Flea & Tick Spot Treatment for Small Dogs, 5-22 lbs By Frontline
$71.99, was $74.99
Put the collar on your pet as you would normally. But this collar has a treatment that has been specifically formulated to kill fleas and ticks on contact without the painful biting. It's neither greasy nor has an odor to it, and uses primarily two ingredients: imidacloprid to control flea infestations, and flumethrin to repel any ticks, larvae and nymphs. This treatment is effective for up to eight months.
Seresto Flea & Tick Collar for Dogs, over 18 lbs By Seresto
$62.98
Seresto Flea & Tick Collar for Dogs, up to 18 lbs By Seresto
$62.98
Bundle: Seresto Flea & Tick Collar for Dogs, over 18 lbs + Flea & Tick Collar for Dogs, up to 18 lbs By Seresto
$113.98
