Before you head out on a spring road trip, make sure to have these essentials
Published Apr. 21, 2022 2:11 PM EDT
|
Updated Apr. 21, 2022 2:15 PM EDT
AccuWeather may receive a commission if you choose to purchase any of the products linked in this article. Prices are accurate at time of publish.
For those who have drawn up a plan to pack up and hit the road to visit friends, family, or explore somewhere other than your hometown as we step into spring and summertime, there's a list of things to consider to make road trips safer, organized and, overall, more bearable.
We've gathered all the essentials you'd need to consider before taking to the road, from ways to keep you organized, especially if you are traveling with young passengers, to roof storage boxes and bicycle brackets so you're not cramming everything into the backseat. We also suggest having safety kits, especially a first-aid kit and road safety kit if someone gets injured or you break down on the highway.
If you're taking a picnic and don't want to have to pull over at the truck stops to buy disposable bottles of water, we've also included the tools to keep liquids and food cold for hours on end.
See below for a list of what we consider essentials for road trips in warm weather.
EverStart Road Trip Safety Kit with Booster Cables
Walmart
$39.88
Buy it here
EDAL 2Pcs Car Backseat Organizer with Tablet Holder
Walmart
$31.99, was $49.99
Buy it here
SportRack SR7035 Getaway XXL Roof-Mount Cargo Box, 20-Cubic Feet, Black
Walmart
$389.96
Buy it here
Tyger Auto TG-RK1B902B Heavy Duty Roof Mounted Cargo Basket Rack | L47" x W37" x H6" | Roof Top Luggage Carrier | With Wind Fairing
Walmart
$188.10, was $209.00
Buy it here
Allen Sports Deluxe 2-Bicycle Trunk Mounted Bike Rack Carrier, 102DN
Walmart
$49.96
Buy it here
Johnson & Johnson All-Purpose Portable Compact First Aid Kit, 160 pc
Walmart
$14.97
Buy it here
$350.00
Buy it here
RAMBLER®
ONE GALLON JUG
YETI
$130.00
Buy it here
Garmin Drive 51 EX GPS (Latest Model)
Walmart
$117.05
Buy it here
51mm Polarized Geometric Sunglasses
Nordstrom
$163.00, was $213.00
Buy it here
Report a Typo
News / Recreation
Before you head out on a spring road trip, make sure to have these essentials
Published Apr. 21, 2022 2:11 PM EDT | Updated Apr. 21, 2022 2:15 PM EDT
AccuWeather may receive a commission if you choose to purchase any of the products linked in this article. Prices are accurate at time of publish.
For those who have drawn up a plan to pack up and hit the road to visit friends, family, or explore somewhere other than your hometown as we step into spring and summertime, there's a list of things to consider to make road trips safer, organized and, overall, more bearable.
We've gathered all the essentials you'd need to consider before taking to the road, from ways to keep you organized, especially if you are traveling with young passengers, to roof storage boxes and bicycle brackets so you're not cramming everything into the backseat. We also suggest having safety kits, especially a first-aid kit and road safety kit if someone gets injured or you break down on the highway.
If you're taking a picnic and don't want to have to pull over at the truck stops to buy disposable bottles of water, we've also included the tools to keep liquids and food cold for hours on end.
See below for a list of what we consider essentials for road trips in warm weather.
EverStart Road Trip Safety Kit with Booster Cables
EverStart Road Trip Safety Kit with Booster Cables
$39.88
Buy it here
Backseat Organizer with Tablet Holder
EDAL 2Pcs Car Backseat Organizer with Tablet Holder
$31.99, was $49.99
Buy it here
SportRack SR7035 Getaway XXL Roof-Mount Cargo Box, 20-Cubic Feet, Black
SportRack SR7035 Getaway XXL Roof-Mount Cargo Box, 20-Cubic Feet, Black
$389.96
Buy it here
Tyger Auto TG-RK1B902B Heavy Duty Roof Mounted Cargo Basket Rack
Tyger Auto TG-RK1B902B Heavy Duty Roof Mounted Cargo Basket Rack | L47" x W37" x H6" | Roof Top Luggage Carrier | With Wind Fairing
$188.10, was $209.00
Buy it here
Allen Sports Deluxe 2-Bicycle Trunk Mounted Bike Rack Carrier
Allen Sports Deluxe 2-Bicycle Trunk Mounted Bike Rack Carrier, 102DN
$49.96
Buy it here
Johnson & Johnson All-Purpose Portable Compact First Aid Kit, 160 PC
Johnson & Johnson All-Purpose Portable Compact First Aid Kit, 160 pc
$14.97
Buy it here
YETI HOPPER M30 SOFT COOLER
M30 SOFT COOLER
$350.00
Buy it here
RAMBLER ONE GALLON JUG
RAMBLER®
ONE GALLON JUG
$130.00
Buy it here
Garmin Drive 51 EX GPS
Garmin Drive 51 EX GPS (Latest Model)
$117.05
Buy it here
RAY-BAN 51mm Polarized Geometric Sunglasses
51mm Polarized Geometric Sunglasses
$163.00, was $213.00
Buy it here
More to consider: