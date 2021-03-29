Solar gadgets to jumpstart your self-sustainable lifestyle
By
Adelaide Burgess, Contributing Writer
Updated Mar. 29, 2021 8:28 AM EDT
AccuWeather may receive a commission if you choose to purchase any of the products linked in this article. Prices are accurate at time of publish.
Solar energy is an ever-expanding industry and only becoming more popular and revolutionized. Because the sun is a constant and sustainable energy source, it is a fantastic choice for choosing to go a little greener. You don't even need perfect, direct sunlight, so you can put your worries about winter to rest.
Even if you're interested in the promise of solar power, you might not be ready to move your home's energy completely off the grid.
So, while you are waiting to install those solar panels, take a look at these small, low-maintenance solar lights and gadgets that can move you one step closer to sustainable.
Better Homes and Gardens Solar Powered Edison Lights
$20
If you are looking to decorate your patio or deck with a little mood lighting that you don't have to worry about plugging in at night or setting a timer for, these Edison-styled solar lights are perfect. These lights sense when it is getting dark and turn on, using the energy collected from the day's sunshine. With shatterproof bulbs, these lights will be both durable and beautiful, making them the perfect décor for your outdoors.
Solar Power Bank Waterproof 300,000mAh Dual USB
$21
We are all connected to our mobile devices more than ever and having them charged and at the ready is a priority. And while there are portable chargers available, those have to be charged too. With the solar power bank, you can enjoy the ease of a portable battery while not having to worry about charging that before a hike, camp outing, or just a trip to the mall. With a waterproof, dustproof, installed flashlight, and a dual USB port system, this power bank can save you from mobile duress in a jiffy.
Qishi Solar String Lights
$10
A magical, fantasy wonderland could be right outside your doorstep with these solar fairy lights. Twinkling, dazzling, sparkling, these fairy lights will make your backyard aesthetically pleasing and self-sustainable. With flexible copper wiring and an auto ON-OFF feature, these lights are perfect for a hassle-free, magical evening every night.
Your portable solar panels guide for green camping
Outdoor fire pits that will help you make the most of your backyard
The best weather-resistant outdoor furniture
K750 Wireless Solar Keyboard
$60
You may have used solar-powered calculators in grade school and cursed them for always managing to be dead when you needed them most. Solar technology has come a long way since then and you can rely on products like the Logitech solar keyboard. Charged by the light, this wireless keyboard can last three months in total darkness! Not to mention, it would be a sleek addition to your home office desk.
ZEROFEEL Waterproof Bluetooth Solar Speaker
$34
Ever taken your Bluetooth speaker to the beach only to have it die because you might have forgotten to plug it in. The ZEROFEEL waterproof Bluetooth solar speaker pretty much guarantees you will never be without your tunes. The speaker is known for its stable connection, waterproof features, clear tones, and excellent performance and it is all charged by that ever present sun.
$82
On-the-go charging has never been easier. Simply plug your tablet or phone into the backpack using the USB ports and set the backpack in direct sunlight. Even besides the solar elements, this bag is just a useful backpack. With plenty of pockets for your devices, folders, and books as well as a mesh pocket for a water bottle, this backpack will meet just about all your needs.
Better Homes & Gardens Beckon Home Solar LED Path Light
$20
Lighting your garden and sidewalks as never been simpler. The solar LED path lights by Better Homes & Gardens are weather-resistant, utilize rechargeable batteries, and provide a warm, bright light to enhance your outdoor landscape. They are also impervious to rust and weathering, so you'll find it will be quite a few years before you have to buy replacements.
Choosing greener alternatives can really be as simple as changing where you purchase your outdoor lighting or how you power your mobile devices. Don't let the memories of past solar experiences turn you off. Solar energy is only getting more efficient and these gadgets can be your accessible way in!
