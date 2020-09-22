Weather News
By Staff, AccuWeather
AccuWeather may receive a commission if you choose to purchase any of the products linked in this article.
Weather-resistant outdoor furniture is designed to last through all seasons, from the UV rays in the summer to being water-proof and rust-resistant in the colder seasons.
Make the investment suitable for all seasons as fall approaches with weather-resistant furniture. Here's a pick of the mix at great prices.
Benedetic 7 Piece Rattan Sectional Seating Group with Cushions
$699.99, 26% Off
was $939.99
Timeless design, easy to clean, and built with a rigid steel frame and woven wicker for a natural and flowy appearance. Remove the foam-filled cushions when not in use to ensure longer-lasting.
Buy it here
Audrionna Outdoor 7 Piece Rattan Sectional Seating Group with Cushions
$749.99, 41% off
was $1,279.99
Suitable for a slightly larger patio area, this rattan furniture is perfect for gatherings with loved ones, with Thanksgiving and Christmas yet to come, there's plenty of places for your guests to sit.
This 7-piece rattan furniture is suitable for all seasons and is UV resistant, rust-resistant, weather-resistant, water-resistant, and mildew resistant.
Buy it here
Explorer Fuego 5 Piece Sofa Seating Group with Cushions
$2,299.99 55% Off
was $5,160.00
Save over half price on this bohemian style outdoor seating. It's crafted from recyclable and organic all-weather materials such as fast-drying rope, and double-braided and UV-stabilized yarns.
Buy it here
Alexin 3 Piece Rattan Seating Group with Cushions
Alexin 3 Piece Rattan+Seating Group with Cushions
$289.99, 14% Off
was $335.71
The Alexin 3 Piece Rattan Seating Group has a sturdy base and the capacity to hold 330 lbs on each seat. The water-resistant zipped cushions are convenient to clean and are crafted from a highly dense foam for ultra comfort. The glass coffee table looks the part set between either seat.
Buy it here
Mukul 4 Piece Rattan Sofa Seating Group
Mukul 4 Piece Rattan Sofa Seating Group
$424.99, 24% Off
was $560.99
The Mukul 4 Piece Rattan Sofa Seating Group is UV resistant, weather-resistant, and water-resistant. This four-piece rattan sofa seating group is a compliment to your patio. It's suitable for all seasons, from peak summer to the brisk of winter, without being too bulky. This furniture set should last you years to come.
Buy it here
Quintin Elegant Loveseat with Cushions
$779.99, 32% Off
was $1,149.99
French-inspired, this solid cast aluminum features refined arms and legs, emphasizing the sufficient detail and architecture of this furniture and belongs at the center of attention. Attach the cushioned by tieing them to the frame of the seat.
Buy it here
See more weather-proof outdoor furniture in the Wayfair sale here.Report a Typo