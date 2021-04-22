Summer sandals and sneakers to get your feet ready for summer
By
Staff, AccuWeather
Updated Apr. 22, 2021 9:20 PM EDT
AccuWeather may receive a commission if you choose to purchase any of the products linked in this article. Prices are accurate at time of publish or update.
It's that time of year where you pack up your winter clothes and boots to your attic or garage and bring your summer clothes back into rotation.
The same thing happens every year -- you come to find that either your clothes don't fit you anymore, or they're out of style. And you end up adding "summer clothes haul" to your to-do list.
One of the most important investments in your summer fashion clothes haul is always footwear. The feet are the workhorses of our bodies, after all.
When you're in the market for new summer shoes, you must ensure that they reach the following criteria: comfortable; well-made; stylish; and worth every dollar. That's why we've gathered a shopping list of summer shoes and sandals to consider this season.
Arizona Soft Footbed Sandal
Nordstrom
$134.95
The iconic brand Birkenstock has roots that go all the way back to 1774 and over the years has become one of the most recognized and reputable pairs of sandals one can own. Made from genuine high-grade leather and cork that mold to your foot's shape over time, these sandals not only last for years but get comfier the more you wear them.
Buy it here
Arizona Slide Sandal
BIRKENSTOCK
Nordstrom
$99.95
One of Birkenstock's most popular sandals is the earthy-toned Arizona sandal made with faux leather uppers and the cork-based footbed that offer comfortable support, molding to your feet over time. Birkenstocks, to this day, are still made in the heart of Germany, and as most comfortable shoes do, they'll need a bit of time and patience to break in, but the results are worth it.
Buy it here
$110
These all-new sandals from Everlane will be the talk of the summer. Made in Brazil from genuine high-quality leather and a wooden base. These sandals have a 2.95-inch / 75mm Platform Heel and a 0.95-inch / 25mm Forefoot. Unlike most sandals of this style, these Clog sandals are beyond comfortable and are perfect for all occasions, from day trips out to fancy evening dinners. As the wooden heel is hollow, it's super light on your feet.
Buy it here
$132.00
A pair of summer dress shoes is essential to any man's wardrobe. Paired perfectly with linen shirts, trousers, or a pair of 501s turned up at the bottom, the dark vegetable-tanned leather and fine detailed woven pattern running across the shoes make this the statement of your outfit. They're super lightweight, and the flexible EVA soles are durable and shock-absorbing. They're handmade in Central Mexico by indigenous artisans using traditional techniques.
Buy it here
Veja Espalar Sneaker
Veja Espalar Sneaker
$120.00
Veja was one of the brands that came out of nowhere last year to become one of the must-have shoes of the year. The sustainable brand brings a stylistic and comfortable unisex sneaker while being sustainably conscious at a competitive price into the mainstream market. The now recognizable V logo printed on the side of the shoe comes in a bold rich red, contrasting nicely against the minimalistic white background.
Buy it here
CONVERSE Chuck Taylor High Top Sneaker
Nordstrom
$60.00
If summer sneakers are on your shopping list, the Converse All Saints must be one of your first considerations. These shoes have upheld their image for decades, merging between cultures, from skateboarding to baseball, to streetwear, and even for casual wear. The design is instantly recognizable, yet versatile. They can be worn with shorts, skirts jeans or even a sundress.
Buy it here
