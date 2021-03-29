Flowers to plant in your garden now that will bloom in summer
By
Adelaide Burgess, Contributing Writer
Updated Mar. 29, 2021 8:34 AM EDT
AccuWeather may receive a commission if you choose to purchase any of the products linked in this article. Prices are accurate at time of publish.
We have all heard the rhyme "April showers bring May flowers," but what about the summer flowers? Are we just to enjoy a short bloom season and wait an entire year for another glimpse at nature's most delicate creations? The vibrant green of summer is lovely, but there is just something about a colorful garden that calls to us after the barren wasteland of winter.
Luckily, summer flowers do exist. Listed below are just seven of the season of sun's flowers that are hardy, love the sun, and will bloom from late spring to the first frost of fall.
Daylily
EveryDaylily Red Ribs Daylily
$9
The daylily not only blooms in the summer and up until the first frost, but it just looks like a summer flower with that fiery orange and red center. Daylilies need full sun, but other than that, they are extremely hard to mess up. They can even withstand the environment of a polluted city. Just be sure to give them sun and water twice a week and you'll be able to enjoy their bloom for months.
Buy it here
Black-Eyed Susan
$10
Warm, golden petals may not only call to the butterflies, but also to your garden. The black-eyed Susan blooms from mid-summer to early fall, thriving in sunlight and whatever soil you have -- it can make it planted in clay and can even survive a moderate drought. If you want to start a butterfly garden, this is a must-have perennial.
Buy it here
Morning Glory
Heavenly Blue Morning Glory
$8
Adaptable, durable, low-maintenance. The heavenly blue morning glory climbing vine produces big, blue flowers that are sure to catch your eye -- and your heart. It's not often that you find naturally-occurring blue flowering plants, which makes the fact that this avid climber blooms annually all the more enticing.
Buy it here
Petunia
Grande Supertunia Vista Bubblegum Petunia
$34
Petunias are known for being aromatic with that notable sweet-smelling fragrance, and they won't just attract you. Pollinators like bees, butterflies, and hummingbirds will all flock to these beautiful pink flowers. Plant them in partial to full sun and enjoy the blooms until frosting season is upon us. It was named the 2017 National Plant of the Year -- choose it and you can't go wrong.
Buy it here
Calla Lily
$6
Not often do you get to see a flower that blooms black, or, technically, deep maroon. Calla lilies come in a variety of colors: white, red, pink, purple, yellow, and they add a whole new level of class and elegance to any garden they grace. They bloom for nearly three months in the spring and summer.
Buy it here
Yellow Chiffon
Grande Superbells Double Chiffon
$34
Maybe you aren't a garden box gardener, but you do like to have various hanging plants or standing pots outside. If that sounds like you, the yellow chiffon is a great choice. Though they are petunia-esque, they are hardier and able to withstand heavy rains and rough weather. Just be sure to plant them in at least some partial sun with well-drained soil.
Buy it here
Roses
At Last Rose Orange Tea Roses
$33
Roses. Perhaps the most well-known flower of them all and their bloom time is late spring to the first frost. Roses needed to be planted in full sun and pruned each spring to keep these gorgeous flowers looking their best. Enjoy the fully-petaled tea roses and their lovely aroma without having to worry about diseases or spraying. You'll be able to make your own classy and romantic bouquets right at home!
Buy it here
Blooming season is whenever you make it as long as you have the right plants and environment at your disposal. Keep your garden popping with color throughout the summer and the butterflies flying with these lovely summer blooms.
Report a Typo
News / Recreation
Flowers to plant in your garden now that will bloom in summer
By Adelaide Burgess, Contributing Writer
Updated Mar. 29, 2021 8:34 AM EDT
AccuWeather may receive a commission if you choose to purchase any of the products linked in this article. Prices are accurate at time of publish.
We have all heard the rhyme "April showers bring May flowers," but what about the summer flowers? Are we just to enjoy a short bloom season and wait an entire year for another glimpse at nature's most delicate creations? The vibrant green of summer is lovely, but there is just something about a colorful garden that calls to us after the barren wasteland of winter.
Luckily, summer flowers do exist. Listed below are just seven of the season of sun's flowers that are hardy, love the sun, and will bloom from late spring to the first frost of fall.
Daylily
EveryDaylily Red Ribs Daylily
$9
The daylily not only blooms in the summer and up until the first frost, but it just looks like a summer flower with that fiery orange and red center. Daylilies need full sun, but other than that, they are extremely hard to mess up. They can even withstand the environment of a polluted city. Just be sure to give them sun and water twice a week and you'll be able to enjoy their bloom for months.
Buy it here
Black-Eyed Susan
Black-Eyed Susan
$10
Warm, golden petals may not only call to the butterflies, but also to your garden. The black-eyed Susan blooms from mid-summer to early fall, thriving in sunlight and whatever soil you have -- it can make it planted in clay and can even survive a moderate drought. If you want to start a butterfly garden, this is a must-have perennial.
Buy it here
More to Consider:
Morning Glory
Heavenly Blue Morning Glory
$8
Adaptable, durable, low-maintenance. The heavenly blue morning glory climbing vine produces big, blue flowers that are sure to catch your eye -- and your heart. It's not often that you find naturally-occurring blue flowering plants, which makes the fact that this avid climber blooms annually all the more enticing.
Buy it here
Petunia
Grande Supertunia Vista Bubblegum Petunia
$34
Petunias are known for being aromatic with that notable sweet-smelling fragrance, and they won't just attract you. Pollinators like bees, butterflies, and hummingbirds will all flock to these beautiful pink flowers. Plant them in partial to full sun and enjoy the blooms until frosting season is upon us. It was named the 2017 National Plant of the Year -- choose it and you can't go wrong.
Buy it here
Calla Lily
Odessa Calla Lily Bulb
$6
Not often do you get to see a flower that blooms black, or, technically, deep maroon. Calla lilies come in a variety of colors: white, red, pink, purple, yellow, and they add a whole new level of class and elegance to any garden they grace. They bloom for nearly three months in the spring and summer.
Buy it here
Yellow Chiffon
Grande Superbells Double Chiffon
$34
Maybe you aren't a garden box gardener, but you do like to have various hanging plants or standing pots outside. If that sounds like you, the yellow chiffon is a great choice. Though they are petunia-esque, they are hardier and able to withstand heavy rains and rough weather. Just be sure to plant them in at least some partial sun with well-drained soil.
Buy it here
Roses
At Last Rose Orange Tea Roses
$33
Roses. Perhaps the most well-known flower of them all and their bloom time is late spring to the first frost. Roses needed to be planted in full sun and pruned each spring to keep these gorgeous flowers looking their best. Enjoy the fully-petaled tea roses and their lovely aroma without having to worry about diseases or spraying. You'll be able to make your own classy and romantic bouquets right at home!
Buy it here
Blooming season is whenever you make it as long as you have the right plants and environment at your disposal. Keep your garden popping with color throughout the summer and the butterflies flying with these lovely summer blooms.Report a Typo