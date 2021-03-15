Seven easy plants for the aspiring indoor gardener
Adelaide Burgess, Contributing Writer
Published Mar. 14, 2021 10:04 PM EDT
Updated Mar. 14, 2021 10:04 PM EDT
Maybe you've been scrolling through social media recently and have seen posts from plant-lovers, wondering if you could start your own little plant nursery. Or the warmer weather across the country is giving you plant inspiration.
Whatever the reason, the beginning of spring is the perfect time to bring some green inside your home.
These seven indoor plants will satisfy your plant-caring needs - and better yet, no expert green thumb needed to care for them!
Assorted Rosette Succulents
$16
Succulents are fairly simple to take care of and all the rage right now. Make sure to keep your succulent exposed to sunlight and water the drainable soil directly. Getting the pretty leaves wet or allowing them to collect debris can be detrimental to the plant's health, so be sure to clean them off should that happen.
Costa Farms Live Indoor Pothos Plant
$25
Pothos plants are famously easy. Indirect sunlight or low light, soil or water, a pothos plant will make a lovely addition to your home. Instead of holding to a watering schedule, just check the dampness of the soil. It is unlikely you'll have to water it more than once a week and what more can you ask of a cute indoor plant?
$18
Snake plants are distinguishable from other indoor plants thanks to their long, pointed, striped leaves that stick straight up into the air. They love medium light, but they will thrive in high or low light. As for watering, you could get away with potentially not watering them for two months. Talk about low-maintenance.
$35
The aloe plant has both air purification capabilities and topical medicinal properties making it not only a lovely addition to your home but a helpful one. Put this plant in direct light and water sparingly -- and you and your plant will both be quite happy.
$25
Zamioculcas zamiifolia, or the ZZ plant, is a perennial that is extremely tolerant to so many different conditions. ZZ plants are also nicknamed "ZZ" because they help reduce stress, and are believed to be a sleep aid. Water these plants every 2-3 weeks and if you notice yellowing or mushy leaves, ease up on the watering schedule.
$35
Lavender has lovely smell as well as a most beautiful shade of purple, but it may not be what you typically think of as an indoor plant. Think again. It can spruce up any office, bedroom, or living room. There is a little pruning involved with lavender, but it's easily manageable.
$21
You may have heard orchids are hard to care for, but not this one -- and the blooms are just as beautiful as those fussier types. The Phalaenopsis orchid blooms nearly the whole year and grows beautiful white and purple flowers. If you want a happy little orchid flower, keep it in a moderate light area and use a fertilizer specifically for orchid plants.
Whether you have a green thumb or aspire to have one, any of these plants will give your home the pop of life you want without any of the hassle.
