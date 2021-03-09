Five things to stream while you're at home for spring break
AccuWeather may receive a commission if you choose to purchase any of the products linked in this article.Prices are accurate at time of publish.
Five things to stream while you're at home for spring break
By Staff, AccuWeather
Published Mar. 9, 2021 11:09 AM EST | Updated Mar. 9, 2021 11:10 AM EST
AccuWeather may receive a commission if you choose to purchase any of the products linked in this article. Prices are accurate at time of publish.
Spring break is almost here. But this year, you may not be able to celebrate it as you usually would -- so instead, spend the days off enclosing yourself into a cozy cocoon and binge-watching movies and TV shows.
Stock up with plenty of snacks and beverages so the only reason you'll have to move is for bathroom breaks.
There are plenty of new shows and old movies to catch up on. If you're looking for a romantic show to binge on or an educational movie that is both entertaining and a tool to teach you about the life of iconic civil rights activists, there are plenty of options for you to jump into and enjoy this month.
We've gathered five things you need to stream while you're at home this spring break.
Malcolm X (1992)
PG-13
New to streaming platforms such as Hulu, Malcolm X stars Denzel Washington and Angela Bassett and directed by Spike Lee. It's a biographical drama of the late civil rights figure Malcolm X, who was assassinated on February 21, 1965. Follow his path from prison to the inspirational uprising to fight injustice in the American system during the civil rights movement.
"Education is the passport to the future, for tomorrow belongs to those who prepare for it today." - Malcolm X
Stream here on Hulu
Lincoln: Divided We Stand (2021)
Released this year, take a leap into this 6-episode documentary series featuring various cinematic recreations, never seen artifacts, and interviews from experts in their field, showcasing the extensive journey of one of America's most influential politicians Abraham Lincoln. From his hectic personal life and the traumas he faced during his momentous journey to becoming one of the most distinguished U.S presidents. Narrated by Sterling K. Brown.
Stream on SlingTV
Kid 90 (2021)
Exclusive to Hulu.
American Actress, director, and screenwriter Soleil Moon Fyre was always considered a Hollywood star from a young age. At the age of 8, she played Penelope "Punky" Brewster in the beloved NBC sitcom Punky Brewster. During her development as a teenager, Soleil carried a video camera with her everywhere to document her life growing up in the '90s, from her friendship group to exploring exciting places. Featuring nostalgic memories to anyone born in the '90s, see the tapes released exclusively to Hulu on March 12th.
Stream on Hulu
It's A Sin (2021)
It's a Sin is arguably one of the most popular shows on TV right now. Featuring British actor and music artist Olly Alexander, the plot follows the lives of a group of gay men who move to London during the 1980s to find themselves and their careers. With an indulgence of soulful characters, glimmering with personality, and showcasing their friendship, creator Russell T Davies has been praised for his realistic storytelling during the Aids epidemic and injustice system imposed by the then U.K. government and treatment of society.
Stream here on HBOMax
Normal People (2020)
Impossible not to binge. Normal People is Emmy-nominated and based on Sally Rooney's best-selling novel. The story follows two Irish teenagers who live different lives. Connell, who's from a poorer background, yet achieving high academically and performing well in the school's sports team, and then Marianne, from a wealthy family but is considered a social reject. Their friendship formed from Connell's mother, who works as a cleaner at Marianne's family home. The story embarks on the on-and-off relationship they follow as they leave school and move away to college, a time they're both learning about themselves and each other.
