11 of the best board games to play when stuck at home
By
Adelaide Burgess, Contributing Writer
Published Mar. 10, 2021 9:17 AM EST
|
Updated Mar. 10, 2021 9:36 AM EST
Between the coronavirus and wintery weather, we continue to spend more and more time indoors. And finding family-friendly activities everyone can agree with can be a challenge. Whether you're a couple looking for something to do rather than stream, a family staying home this spring break, or looking for a way to entertain your kids on a rainy afternoon, board games are a great go-to.
You have no doubt heard of, and probably already own, classic favorites like Monopoly or Candy Land -- and you might just go insane if you have to play one more round of Sorry!
So we've rounded up eleven of our favorite lesser-known games to spice up your game cabinet.
Disney Villainous™ The worst takes it all
$45
Ever wanted to see what would happen if your favorite Disney Villain actually won out in the end? Villainous allows you to choose from among six Disney Villains (Ursula, Prince John, Captain Hook, Maleficent, Jafar, and Queen of Hearts) and play out their evil schemes. Every player assumes the role of a different villain so the gameplay is always different and oh-so vile. And, there are three other expansion packs, each with three more villains to add to your fleet. It truly is a game the whole family can and will enjoy.
$35
In The Quest for El Dorado, play your own Indiana Jones adventurer and cut through the brush, swim over lakes, and traverse deserts until you reach the fabled City of Gold. This game is one that begs to be played over and over as it allows you to remake the game board to El Dorado with each game. Feel free to use the maps given within the instruction booklet or make your own!
$43
King of Tokyo is another game in which you get to play the monster of the tale, giving players the chance to be the Godzilla of Tokyo. Players can choose between six different monsters that are all fighting one another to be the king of the city. Play as a mutant monster, gigantic robot, or just a plain alien. With quick gameplay, this is the perfect game to whip out for a bit of Friday night family fun!
$30
Not only does this game have the cutest artwork around, but it also is incredibly easy to learn with one main rule: Slay. Choose between six classes of fighters: Thief, Guardian, Archer, Bard, Wizard, and Fighter. Each class has different abilities and cards. Decide whether to attack the monsters at your doorstep or the other players at the table. This is an adorable game that your family won't be able to put down.
$25
Want to play cards and dodgeball at the same time? Throw Throw Burrito is a simple card game reminiscent of the game Spoons, but instead of grabbing a spoon from the center of the table, grab one of the precious plush burritos and throw it fast! This game is quick and active as you try to avoid bruises, both in and out of game.
$15
Sixteen sleeping queens and only a handful of kings to wake them. Enjoy family game night with this simple yet entertaining game of waking lazy queens, like the Pancake Queen, from their slumber. Steal awakened queens with dragons or put them back to sleep with magic spells and do your best to defend them with your knights! After you play, you'll find yourself setting it up again for another round.
$20
A Game of the Year winner, Kingdomino is perhaps the fastest game on the list. In just 15 minutes, you will know who has the most fruitful kingdom in all the land. The game gives you a five-by-five square to work within and, during each round, you will add another piece to your castle. Choose between the rare but lucrative cave systems or the commonplace woods. No matter what path you take, just be sure you have room for the next round!
$15
Thinking outside of the box, but not too far is one of the best ways to describe the rules of the game. Codegivers have to find a way to get their teammates to guess where secret agents are hidden without accidentally revealing the other team's agents, a civilian, or, worst of all, the assassin. Try to relate seemingly unrelated words to one another in a single clue and see just how in sync you and your family are with one another.
$9
Sushi Go is the epitome of cuteness, but it is also a game of quick strategy. The game is played in three rounds and in each round, all the hands are passed to the other players until the cards run out. Are you going to go after the prevailing pudding or try your hand at the lucky wasabi? Whatever happens, you will certainly have fun with this pick and pass card game.
$40
Do not be intimidated. This is perhaps the most intense of the games on the list, but it is one of the most fun as well. In 7 Wonders, you will be placed in charge of building one of the great seven wonders of the ancient world, but you'll need ample resources, technological advancements, and a strong military to do so. Once the three ages have been completed, use the helpful 7 Wonders companion app for quick and math-free scoring!
One Night Ultimate Werewolf
$28
Perhaps you've played some of the popular party games like Mafia or Werewolf, but they've dragged on far too long and left people having sitting out and not involved for just as long. One Night Ultimate Werewolf takes all the best parts of that game and expands on it. In just one night, you'll know whether the townspeople or werewolves win. It is also so simple to play as it has an app that tells you exactly what to do and when!
Each of these games has a high replay value, but more than that, they have a high fun value too. If you can't stand to open another game of Candy Land, entice your friends and family with a new game from this list! You'll have loads of fun and, perhaps, never look back.
