Up your barbecue game with these gas grills
Staff, AccuWeather
Updated Mar. 26, 2021 2:45 PM EDT
It's the golden hour. Your favorite beverage is in hand, the kids have just finished playing in the yard and are making their way to your outdoor dining table. The Beach Boys are playing, and the kids are already picking up the lyrics of 'Wouldn't It Be Nice,' and you know full well, you'll be known as the parent that gave them their music taste.
No party like this begins until you've got a good BBQ to cook up a summer feast for your family.
But a new grill is a purchase that requires some thought. Is it big enough to cook up a feast big enough for your family and friends? Is it robust enough to through many summer seasons? Does it look good enough to suit your patio space? These are just some of the questions you'll need to ask yourself when in the market for a new grill.
To get you ready for summer, we've gathered some of our favorite picks for your backyard summer BBQ.
Char-Broil Performance Series 4-Burner Propane Gas Grill
$232.84,
$279.99 (17% Off)
Featuring a sleek, modern design and a bunch of impressive cooking features, this grill will last you through many barbecue seasons throughout the next few years. With a large grill, capable of cooking up to 15 burgers at once, and the rust-resistant porcelain-coated cast-iron grates are easy to clean and keep on top of after each cookout, as is the durable stainless steel burners. By taking out the removable porcelain-coated grease pan, you can easily dispose of any oils, grease or lard that has collected. The 10,000 BTU side burner, and 36,000 BTU overall output on the 4 main burners, cook evenly across the grill.
$449.00
The is the beast of all grills. This Deluxe 6-Burner Propane Gas Grill comes in a slate color and features a ceramic searing side burner with a powerful 15,000 BTU output, perfect for crisping up the skin on your chicken, or searing that tomahawk steak. The 6 premium-grade stainless steel 10,000 BTU burners distribute even heat for efficient cooking, so you won't need to worry about constantly moving your ingredients around the grill. There's even a rotisserie kit included, which cooks meat -- whether it's pork, roast, or chicken -- to perfection by rotating it on a split. One of the common problems when cooking at a barbecue for a big group is that timing often doesn't work out, and everyone ends up having numerous courses or not eating at the same time; the 200-square-inch porcelain-coated warming rack keeps your finished food warm until ready to serve.
Spirit II E-310 3-Burner Propane Gas Grill in Black
$479.00
The Spirit II E-310 3-Burner Propane Gas Grill has a cooking area of 424 square inches, plus 105 square inches of a warming rack area where you can warm your plates or keep your food at the perfect temperature without cooking it further while you finish up on the grill. The three stainless steel burners have an output of 30,000 BTU. And depending on the sear marks you want on your meat, you can flip the grates on either side, one side has much thinner sear marks or the standard thick sear marks. Attach all your grilling tools within reach on the 6 tool hooks, or use the fold-down left side table to hold your ingredients, which is much safer than juggling them next to a live-flame.
RevoAce Dual Fuel Gas & Charcoal Combo Grill, Black with Stainless
$219.00
Some foods taste better when cooked over charcoals, but then a gas grill's practicality is worth the investment. The RevoAce Dual Fuel Gas & Charcoal Combo Grill settles that debate, giving you the benefits of both methods of cooking. This two-in-one gives you the best of both worlds as half is a charcoal grill, and the other half a gas-powered grill. The grill accommodates 32 burgers, 16 on either side. Plus, it has 188 square inches of warming space. If you want to prepare some sauces with your feast, the side burner powered by gas does the job perfectly.
Cuisinart Deluxe Four-Burner Propane Gas Grill with Side Burner
$334.00
The high-end Cuisinart Deluxe Four-Burner Propane Gas Grill has a cooking area of 455 sq inches, plus an additional 151 sq inches, which are enough to cook a feast large families and gatherings. If you're cooking with the lid down, there's an appliance-grade viewing window that allows you to spy on your food as it cooks without having to open the lid and release all the heat, smoke, and flavor. This grill has four powerful stainless-steel burners with a ceramic coating to ensure it lasts for years to come. This grill doesn't hold back on features. It has an insulated firebox with a temperature gauge, stainless steel heat tents, and a removable grease tray and cup to make cleaning much easier.
