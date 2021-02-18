Above-ground swimming pools to help you get ready for the summer
By
Staff, AccuWeather
Published Feb. 18, 2021 9:34 PM EST
AccuWeather may receive a commission if you choose to purchase any of the products linked in this article. Prices are accurate at time of publish.
With spring just around the corner, it's time to plan out how you're going to spruce up your backyard for summer this year.
After a heavily snowed-in winter, the thought of soaking up the sun in your backyard with your favorite music playing and ending the evening with a cooked-up feast from the barbecue might seem like a summer dream. Surrounded by family, friends, and neighbors, having an above-ground backyard pool to help everyone cool off would be a great feature.
Not only are they easy to pack away at the end of the season, but above-ground swimming pools also come in various sizes and styles so you can find the most suitable pool to fit in your backyard. They're easy to set up and maintain. Plus, compared to all the digging and building work to install an in-ground pool, you get half the hassle -- and it can save you thousands of dollars in the process.
From inflatable pools with built-in pumps to humungous steel-framed pools perfect for all the family to play games in, here are some of the best-selling and highest-rated above-ground swimming pools you can order right now before they sell out in spring.
Bestway Power Steel 24' x 52" Frame Swimming Pool Set with Pump, Ladder and Cover
$
1,000.00, $731.29
The Bestway Power Steel Round Pool measures 24 feet in diameter and is 52 inches, which is the perfect depth to enjoy lounging around when the sun is beaming down. The super-rigid steel frame is engineered to be easy to set up with minimal tools needed; it's even corrosion-resistant. This kit comes with everything you need, including a ladder for easy access in and out of the pool, a cover to keep the debris out when not in use, and a 2,500-gal per hour filter pump to ensure you're always swimming in clean water. The flow control drain valve makes draining the pool an easy task at the end of the season. The outer material is a heavy-duty 3-ply TriTech PVC and polyester sidewall.
Buy it here
Intex 15' x 48" Metal Frame Above Ground Pool with Filter Pump
$598.37, $289.99 - $299.99
Slightly smaller and more affordable, this Intex 15' x 48" Metal Frame Above-Ground Pool comes with a filter pump featuring the latest Hydro Aeration Technology, which improves the water's clarity and circulation by increasing the negative ions on the surface. This bundle includes the ladder, which can be removed and can hold up to 300 pounds. To set up, follow the instructions which are shown on the DVD included. The filter pumps through 1,000 gallons per hour.
Buy it here
Lake Effect Meadows Reprieve 12' x 24' x 52" Oval Steel Sided Above Ground Pool with Solid Blue Liner and Skimmer
$2,498.96
Suitable to stay up all year round, this corrosion-resistant oval pool is made from super-strong hot-dip galvanized steel walls with a resin coating to protect it from the elements. The wall heights sit at a comfortable 52 inches, with the top ledge being 6-inch steel. Perfect for larger spaces and for those who want to be able to have everyone in the pool during summer BBQ gatherings. Simply cover when not in use. It even comes with a 10-year warranty.
Buy it here
Intex 13' x 33" Easy Set Above Ground Pool with Filter Pump
$229.99
Inflatable pools are much easier to store during the off-season. A common problem with many inflatable pools is that they stain easily. Still, the Intex 13' x 33" Easy Set Above Ground Pool has Hydro Aeration technology to filter the water and remove iron manganese ammonia by up to 28%, so staining is less of a problem with this option. It will also reduce the iron concentration by 43.5%, defeating another common issue with inflatable pools. The pump cycles through 530 gallons per hour, while the swimming pool has a capacity of 1,926 gallons.
Buy it here
Intex 8ft Easy Set Inflatable Above Ground Round Swimming Pool and Pool Cover
$111.99, $79.99
Don't let living with a small backyard stop you from soaking up the sun relaxing in a pool. This miniature 9-foot swimming pool retains the heat to keep the water at a comfortable temperature. When not in use, slide over the swimming pool cover, which is included. The drain holes are designed to prevent the water from accumulating. When you no longer want to use it and put it away for long periods of time, simply fold it up, put it into the reusable bag, and store it in your shed or garage.
Buy it here
Report a Typo
News / Recreation
Above-ground swimming pools to help you get ready for the summer
By Staff, AccuWeather
Published Feb. 18, 2021 9:34 PM EST
AccuWeather may receive a commission if you choose to purchase any of the products linked in this article. Prices are accurate at time of publish.
With spring just around the corner, it's time to plan out how you're going to spruce up your backyard for summer this year.
After a heavily snowed-in winter, the thought of soaking up the sun in your backyard with your favorite music playing and ending the evening with a cooked-up feast from the barbecue might seem like a summer dream. Surrounded by family, friends, and neighbors, having an above-ground backyard pool to help everyone cool off would be a great feature.
Not only are they easy to pack away at the end of the season, but above-ground swimming pools also come in various sizes and styles so you can find the most suitable pool to fit in your backyard. They're easy to set up and maintain. Plus, compared to all the digging and building work to install an in-ground pool, you get half the hassle -- and it can save you thousands of dollars in the process.
From inflatable pools with built-in pumps to humungous steel-framed pools perfect for all the family to play games in, here are some of the best-selling and highest-rated above-ground swimming pools you can order right now before they sell out in spring.
Bestway Power Steel 24' x 52" Frame Swimming Pool Set with Pump, Ladder and Cover
Bestway Power Steel 24' x 52" Frame Swimming Pool Set with Pump, Ladder and Cover
$
1,000.00, $731.29
The Bestway Power Steel Round Pool measures 24 feet in diameter and is 52 inches, which is the perfect depth to enjoy lounging around when the sun is beaming down. The super-rigid steel frame is engineered to be easy to set up with minimal tools needed; it's even corrosion-resistant. This kit comes with everything you need, including a ladder for easy access in and out of the pool, a cover to keep the debris out when not in use, and a 2,500-gal per hour filter pump to ensure you're always swimming in clean water. The flow control drain valve makes draining the pool an easy task at the end of the season. The outer material is a heavy-duty 3-ply TriTech PVC and polyester sidewall.
Buy it here
Intex 15' x 48" Metal Frame Above Ground Pool with Filter Pump
Intex 15' x 48" Metal Frame Above Ground Pool with Filter Pump
$598.37, $289.99 - $299.99
Slightly smaller and more affordable, this Intex 15' x 48" Metal Frame Above-Ground Pool comes with a filter pump featuring the latest Hydro Aeration Technology, which improves the water's clarity and circulation by increasing the negative ions on the surface. This bundle includes the ladder, which can be removed and can hold up to 300 pounds. To set up, follow the instructions which are shown on the DVD included. The filter pumps through 1,000 gallons per hour.
Buy it here
Lake Effect Meadows Reprieve 12' x 24' x 52" Oval Steel Sided Above Ground Pool with Solid Blue Liner and Skimmer
Lake Effect Meadows Reprieve 12' x 24' x 52" Oval Steel Sided Above Ground Pool with Solid Blue Liner and Skimmer
$2,498.96
Suitable to stay up all year round, this corrosion-resistant oval pool is made from super-strong hot-dip galvanized steel walls with a resin coating to protect it from the elements. The wall heights sit at a comfortable 52 inches, with the top ledge being 6-inch steel. Perfect for larger spaces and for those who want to be able to have everyone in the pool during summer BBQ gatherings. Simply cover when not in use. It even comes with a 10-year warranty.
Buy it here
Intex 13' x 33" Easy Set Above Ground Pool with Filter Pump
Intex 13' x 33" Easy Set Above Ground Pool with Filter Pump
$229.99
Inflatable pools are much easier to store during the off-season. A common problem with many inflatable pools is that they stain easily. Still, the Intex 13' x 33" Easy Set Above Ground Pool has Hydro Aeration technology to filter the water and remove iron manganese ammonia by up to 28%, so staining is less of a problem with this option. It will also reduce the iron concentration by 43.5%, defeating another common issue with inflatable pools. The pump cycles through 530 gallons per hour, while the swimming pool has a capacity of 1,926 gallons.
Buy it here
Intex 8ft Easy Set Inflatable Above Ground Round Swimming Pool and Pool Cover
Intex 8ft Easy Set Inflatable Above Ground Round Swimming Pool and Pool Cover
$111.99, $79.99
Don't let living with a small backyard stop you from soaking up the sun relaxing in a pool. This miniature 9-foot swimming pool retains the heat to keep the water at a comfortable temperature. When not in use, slide over the swimming pool cover, which is included. The drain holes are designed to prevent the water from accumulating. When you no longer want to use it and put it away for long periods of time, simply fold it up, put it into the reusable bag, and store it in your shed or garage.
Buy it here
More to consider: