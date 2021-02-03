Get ready for spring with these 19 essentials
By
Staff, AccuWeather
Published Feb. 3, 2021 9:38 PM EST
AccuWeather may receive a commission if you choose to purchase any of the products linked in this article. Prices are accurate at time of publish.
We're already looking ahead with our annual spring forecast -- and now that you have an idea of what the weather will look like, you can begin looking ahead to the next season by shopping for spring essentials.
And the best part is, you can do it all right from where you're sitting now.
We've gathered 19 must-haves for this spring -- classic white sneakers from the most sustainable mainstream brand, Veja, to the highly raved-about moisturizer from Kheil's and candles that will transform your home into a beach cottage in California.
Here's all the inspiration you need to begin your spring shopping.
Air Zoom Pegasus 37 Running Shoe
$120.00–$125.00
With the clocks springing forward next month, we'll have a lot more daylight hours, making now the perfect time to begin your couch to 5-K program.
Whisper Cotton V-Neck Pocket Tee
Select colors $9.99 - $14.99
This versatile V-neck pocket tee is essential to any spring wardrobe and can be layered with casual shirts and jackets.
KIEHL'S SINCE 1851 Ultra Facial Cream
$22.00–$55.00
Khiel's lightweight ultra facial cream keeps your skin from drying out during spring.
Men's Wicked Good Flannel Shirt, Slightly Fitted, Houndstooth
$69.95
This casual flannel can be worn buttoned up or open over a plain tee. Great for running errands, cooking up a mean feast on the barbecue or mowing the lawn in early spring.
$35.00
Brew up a cup of coffee on the go -- perfect for spring camping trips or days out hiking in the hills.
$100 $40
It's time to slip on a pair of stylish and versatile flats that can be worked into any outfit, from picnic dresses to denim shorts.
Homesick's Beach Cottage Candle
$34.00
Light this beach cottage scented candle on a warm day and transport yourself straight to your dreams of California vacations.
Seresto Flea & Tick Collar for Dogs, over 18 lbs
$72.25, $57.98
With the slightly warmer weather, spring is the time of year we see fleas and ticks on dog walks, which means it's time to apply insect treatments to your pet.
Homesick's California-SoCal Reed Diffuser
$39.00
An alternative to a traditional candle is this Homesick candle that will make your home smell like fresh, comforting spring air all day.
$18
Whether you're off to a yoga class or picking up your groceries, this sustainable tote bag is both stylish and extremely practical.
Brooklinen's Linen Core Sheet Set
$259, $233.10
Linen is the perfect bedsheets for warmer nights. These sheets are woven in a way that increases breathability and airflow, so you'll be feeling much fresher even on the hottest evenings.
Brooklinen's Ultralight Bath Sheet Bundle
$69, $55.26
Replace your heavy-duty winter towels with the lightweight, quick-drying bath sheet bundle.
$98.00
Lululemon's most popular Align pants are made from moisture-wicking fabric and are perfect for exercise, yoga, or even just lounging around.
$58.00
The Align tank top to match is also made from moisture-wicking material and offers great support when working out.
Metal Vent Tech Short Sleeve 2.0
$78.00
The Vent Tech short sleeve 2.0 is the latest improved workout top for men who don't want to feel weighed down when they exercise. It's made from a breathable material and designed with ventilation in mind.
Pace Breaker Short 7" Liner
$68.00
Designed for running and training, this classic fit measures 7 inches in length and falls comfortably above the knee. It's made from sweat-wicking fabric and is flexible for full mobility.
$150.00
White sneakers complement any outfit, which is why we've included these minimalistic Veja sneakers as an essential. The easy-wipe leather makes them easy to clean after a day out.
TAL Water Bottle Double Wall Insulated Stainless Steel Ranger Pro Tumbler 64oz, Mint
$14.98
This large 64 oz water bottle keeps your beverages cold for 24 hours or hot for 12 hours. It has a conveniently large opening, which makes adding ice or cleaning it out super easy. It's even designed to prevent condensation and has a handle to carry it by.
JBL Flip 4 Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker
$79.95
The famous JBL speakers are indestructible and are perfect to have knocking around the backyard for a barbecue, in the garage as you work on your weekend project or even by the pool as it's waterproof.
Ellen DeGeneres said, "I specifically chose this speaker because it makes it sound like I'm having a concert in my backyard. Plus, it's waterproof because we all have that one friend who can't resist doing cannonballs."
