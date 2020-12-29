Out-of-this-world items for astronomy and astrology lovers
By
Staff, AccuWeather
Published Dec. 30, 2020 9:54 AM EST
Astronomy and astrology continue to grow in popularity. From apps that show you exactly which stars are where in the sky, to personalized forecasts for star gazing, and easy-to-use telescopes for amateur astronomers, it has never been easier to examine the night sky.
Even the philosophy of zodiac signs and how they dictate or influence one's personality is becoming more prevalent in everyday conversations.
If you have an astronomy or astrology lover in your life, or if you are one yourself, we've gathered some of our favorite items to brighten their nights.
Personalized Star Constellation Map
$23.20+
This personalized star constellation map is the perfect personalized item. You can select the font, choose the location, and also select the date and time you'd like showcased on the print. From the night you met them, to the day they were born, or to mark a significant event date in their life, what better way to remember it that seeing how the stars aligned at that particular time.
Vintage Astronomy Softcover Notebook Orbits
$16.95
From doodling to note-taking and journaling, notebooks are used every day in our lives for one purpose or another. This one expresses any astrologer lover's personality with a planetary notion whirls design, realistic comets, and a diagram of the solar system's orbits all printed on recycled paper and soy ink.
This is perfect to track of your observations whether astronomical or not.
Orion SkyQuest XT4.5 Classic Dobsonian Telescope Kit
$299.99
The Orion SkyQuest XT4.5 Classic Dobsonian Telescope Kit makes stargazing super easy for the whole family. Due to its size, it's portable and it's as simple as point and view to navigate your way through the sky.
Featuring a large 114m diameter light-gathering mirror housed in an enameled steel tube. Compared to a regular 60mm telescope, this telescope pulls in 260% more starlight by using the spherical primary mirror. Scan the moon's craters with the 4.5" Classic Dobsonian. With an f/8 focal ratio, you can see the well-defined views of Jupiter's cloud band "stripes".
By ordering this full kit, you Save $71.95 compared to purchasing each item separately.
The Only Astrology Book You'll Ever Need (Paperback)
$17.95, was
$19.95
The Only Astrology Book You'll Ever Need is pages full of information from Sun, Moon, and Ascending signs and all of the latest discoveries astrologers have discovered in relation to them.
Find out how compatible each sign is, plus seek the device of wealth, life, and romance for each particular sign.
$28.00
Select the zodiac sign of the recipient and discovery a fun scent to match their personality. From cedar-wood fragrances for Pisces, to orange and rose for Leos, each candle is hand-poured in California and thought out carefully to appeal to the distinct personality traits associated with the astrological symbols.
Vivitar VIV-TEL-50600 60x-120x Telescope with 3x Scope and Tripod
$49.00
The Vivitar Telescope with Tripod has the ability to zoom to various levels, such as 60x and 120x, so you get a glimpse of every detail in the sky. It also features a 3x finder scope that allows you to locate objects rapidly. It's designed to be lightweight and portable, so you can take it with you out of town if you live in a built-up area where it can be more difficult to see the stars.
It comes with a hard case and everything you need to begin your stargazing adventures.
