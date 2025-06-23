3 killed as tornado slams North Dakota town, severe storms blast Midwest

In North Dakota, three people were killed when a tornado struck near the town of Enderlin, about 40 miles southwest of Fargo, authorities said.

After a massive tornado went through parts of North Dakota, one woman reacts to the devastation on her property.

A destructive storm tore through parts of the Midwest late Friday, producing tornadoes, winds over 100 mph and widespread damage. In North Dakota, three people were killed when a tornado struck near the town of Enderlin, about 40 miles southwest of Fargo, authorities said.

Cass County Sheriff Jesse Jahner confirmed the fatalities—two men and a woman—occurred at two locations around Enderlin. Thousands of residents lost power amid the damage.

“This was a pretty major event,” Timothy Lynch, lead forecaster with the National Weather Service in Grand Forks, told The Associated Press. He said storm survey crews are still working to determine the tornado’s strength and peak wind speeds. A second tornado was also confirmed near Spiritwood, west of Fargo.

Storm chaser Laura Gaynor captured this video of a powerful tornado near Spiritwood, North Dakota, late in the evening on June 20.

"Our hearts go out to the family & friends of the 3 North Dakotans who lost their lives in Friday's tornado and to the hard-hit community of Enderlin," North Dakota Gov. Kelly Armstrong posted on X and added that he has issued a statewide disaster declaration in response to the damage.

In Minnesota, wind gusts reached 106 mph at Bemidji Regional Airport. “I cannot ever recall hearing a rushing wind like that!” Bemidji Mayor Jorge Prince wrote on Facebook, noting widespread tree damage and structural impacts in the area.

Beltrami County Emergency Management Director Christopher Muller said the city’s downtown experienced flash flooding and gas line leaks, and many local businesses were forced to close due to power outages. Residents were warned to prepare for “long-term power outages” as crews assess infrastructure damage.

"A ten-mile wide swath of damage was observed across southern Beltrami County," Muller said in a news release. "Top wind speeds were estimated at 90-120 miles per hour, the equivalency to a Category 3 hurricane."