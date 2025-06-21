At least 8 dead after hot air balloon accident in southern Brazil

Terrifying video posted to social media shows the flaming hot air balloon plummeting to the ground where it lands in an explosion.

(CNN) — At least eight people are dead following an accident involving a hot air balloon in Brazil’s southern region of Santa Catarina on Saturday, according to the local governor.

“We are all shocked by the accident involving a balloon in Praia Grande, this Saturday morning. Our rescue team is already on site… So far, we have confirmed eight deaths” local governor Jorginho Mello said on X.

He said 21 people were on board, the other 13 survived.

Video posted to social media shows a hot air balloon catch fire while in the sky. The balloon then deflates and falls to the ground.

“We saw two people fall from above, and soon after the basket broke, and the balloon fell,” an eyewitness told local media Jornal Razão.

The eyewitness said she ran to see where the balloon fell and saw two survivors, “a woman covered in mud and in a state of shock, and a man with her who was limping,” as well as two bodies.

Praia Grande is a common destination for hot-air ballooning, a popular activity in some parts of Brazil’s south during June festivities that celebrate Catholic saints such as Saint John, AP reports.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

