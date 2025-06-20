Florida toddler becomes 7th hot car death of 2025; father arrested

The Volusia Sheriff's Office said the boy's father went to get a haircut and drink at a nearby bar, leaving his son, Sebastian, inside the vehicle.

An 18-month-old boy died after being left in a hot truck for over three hours in Ormond Beach, Florida, on June 6, marking at least the seventh hot car death of a child in the United States this year.

The Volusia Sheriff's Office said the boy's father, 33-year-old Scott Allen Gardner, went to get a haircut and drink at a nearby bar, leaving his son, Sebastian, inside the vehicle. Gardner was arrested Thursday, June 19, and charged with aggravated manslaughter and child neglect causing great bodily harm.

Medical personnel estimated Sebastian’s body temperature had reached 111°F. Investigators also say Gardner gave false accounts during initial questioning. The same officer who attempted to revive Sebastian at the scene placed Gardner in handcuffs Thursday at his mother's home, police said.

The incident marks at least the seventh child to die in a hot car in the United States so far this year, according to Kids and Car Safety.

Since 1990, at least 1,132 children have died in hot cars nationwide, and more than 7,500 others have survived with injuries ranging from mild to severe, according to data from Kids and Car Safety.

The vast majority of victims—nearly 9 in 10—are under the age of 3. In over half of all fatal cases, children were unknowingly left behind by a parent or caregiver. Experts stress that it can happen to anyone, regardless of routine, background or intentions.

The inside of a car can heat up much faster than most people realize, even if the windows are cracked. In just 10 minutes, the temperature inside can soar to dangerous levels, with about 80% of that heat buildup happening in those first few minutes, according to Kids and Car Safety.

Cracking the windows doesn’t make a meaningful difference; it doesn’t slow the heating process or lower the final temperature. In fact, children have died from heatstroke in cars when it was only 60 degrees outside. That’s because a child’s body overheats three to five times faster than an adult’s, making them especially vulnerable.

You can find more information on the danger of hot cars for children here.