Spring and summer scented candles that will transform your home into a tropical paradise
By
Staff, AccuWeather
Updated Apr. 20, 2021 9:05 AM EDT
There are many ways you can transform your indoor space, from giving a room a lick of paint to bring in a rug or new home decor pieces. While visual aesthetics are important, one of the most overlooked ways to add to your space is by using scent, especially candles.
One study found that, on average, there are 1,000 olfactory genes in your body, and you can recognize approximately 10,000 different scents.
Other research suggests 75% of our emotions are dictated by what we smell. And a pleasant smell can improve our mood by 50%, which emphasizes just how important it is to ensure your surroundings have hints of your favorite scents.
With spring here and summer on the horizon, you can transform your home into your dream vacation that you may otherwise not have been able to go on this year. We've gathered various candles that will replicate that vacation feeling, from SoCal to tropical citrus and many more!
SoCal - Southern California Candle
Homesick
$34.00
The SoCal candle will give you a flashback to the road trip you took to Cali with all your college friends in the late '90s. Its zesty orange and lemon notes are reminiscent of the warm aura and rose jasmine gives the feel of a refreshing sea breeze. Made from natural soy wax with premium cotton wicks.
Beach Cottage Candle
Homesick
$34.00
Homesick's Beach Cottage candle brings your vacation dreams into your home by way of your nose. With high notes of Bergamot and sandalwood, and an underlying scent of marine, plumeria, sea air, tonka bean, and amber, once the warm sun shines through your window, you'll feel like you're in another dimension.
Jo Malone's Orange Blossom Scented Home Candle
Nordstrom
$69.00
Citrus scents are the epitome of a tropical summer. Jo Malone's luxurious Orange Blossom Scented Home Candle welcomes a refreshing and light scent of clementine leaves and water lily without being overbearing. Coming in a 7-ounce jar, this candle has a burn time of approximately 45 hours, making it a worthwhile investment this season.
Studio Minimalist Collection Japanese Citrus Candle
Nordstrom
$28.00
Inspired by Tokyo's minimalist movement, this Brooklyn Candle Japanese Citrus Candle compliments any room it's in. The design is simplistic and works in conjunction with all interior styles, from a bohemian home in California to a studio apartment in New York City to a suburban home in the Midwest. Your home will be filled with the elegant notes of satsuma and yuzu and hints of bergamot and jasmine to create the iconic summery citrus scent. This candle has an approximate burn time of 50 hours.
Processed with VSCO with a6 preset
Walmart
$11.87
This Blue Fern and Citrus candle features two wicks and is larger in size than most, weighing up to 18 ounces. The modern blue bell-shaped jar comes with a rustic burnished wood lid and is wonderful to style up your living room or bedroom. The candle is made with a paraffin wax blend and features notes of radiant palm, blue fern, and jungle greens woven with sun-lit citrus, island orchid, and hibiscus fused with driftwood and moss for the ultimate tropical smells to transform your living space.
