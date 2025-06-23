Coast Guard ends search after 8 killed in Lake Tahoe boat capsizing

The 27-foot Chris-Craft boat with 10 people on board was reported to authorities as having capsized when turbulent weather brought waves as high as eight feet.

A powerful storm quickly swept across Lake Tahoe on June 21, capsizing a boat with 10 people aboard who were enjoying the first weekend of summer.

June 23 (UPI) -- Eight people were killed when their boat capsized over the weekend in California's Lake Tahoe.

The 27-foot Chris-Craft boat with 10 people on board was reported to authorities as having capsized in turbulent weather at about 3 p.m. Saturday in Lake Tahoe waters within the vicinity of D.L. Bliss State Park.

A 27-foot boat capsized in Lake Tahoe over the weekend, killing six people. Two other passengers were rescued and taken to local hospitals while two others were reported missing. (Photo credit: U.S. Coast Guard/DVIDS)

According to authorities, waves reached a height of 8 feet and winds were reported to be about 30 knots. A large swell had reportedly capsized the vessel.

The El Dorado County Sheriff's Office said in a statement that the bodies of eight people who were on board the boat were recovered from the lake. Two people were rescued and taken to a local hospital, authorities said adding, "Our thoughts and prayers are with the families and loved ones of those involved in the boat capsize."