The first tropical storm of the Atlantic hurricane season has been born as a tropical rainstorm organized just enough over the open ocean.

A tiny cluster of showers and thunderstorms that AccuWeather meteorologists dubbed a tropical rainstorm has organized and strengthened enough to become the first tropical storm, Andrea, of the 2025 Atlantic hurricane season.

Tropical Storm Andrea is located several hundred miles east-northeast of Bermuda and will be of concern only to central Atlantic shipping and cruise interests. It is likely too far away and too small to generate much wave action, even for Bermuda interests. It will not affect the United States.

This image of a tropical rainstorm, prior to being named Andrea, east of Bermuda over the central Atlantic, was captured on Monday, June 23, 2025. (AccuWeather Enhanced RealVue™ Satellite)

"The lifespan of the storm is limited, as we are noticing a significant amount of disruptive breezes (wind shear) in the area," AccuWeather Meteorologist Peyton Simmers said.

This wind shear should prevent a long life, and the tropical storm could meet its demise by the middle of the week.

AccuWeather meteorologists will continue to monitor the tropical Atlantic closely but do not expect any additional tropical storm formation over the next several days.

A mass of showers and thunderstorms will wander through the Bahamas and Florida in the next few days, but the organization of this is not anticipated in the short term.

There is some indication that an area of low pressure may form from the northeastern Gulf to along the southern Atlantic coast toward the end of the month and may be the next area to monitor for tropical development. However, not all clusters of showers and thunderstorms evolve into tropical storms.

AccuWeather meteorologists are expecting the Atlantic hurricane season to get busy despite somewhat lower water temperatures overall, when compared to last year.

Waters are cooler than the historical average in the Caribbean and the south-central and southeastern Atlantic, but they are above the historical average in the northeast Gulf and in waters just off the East Coast of the U.S. Water temperatures in much of the region are still above the critical threshold for tropical development, which is about 80 F.

These near-home locations are some of the favored spots for tropical development in late June and July and will be watched closely.

