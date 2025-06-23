Will it reach 100 degrees in NYC this week?

The temperature on Tuesday could approach the century mark and break a record that has stood since the 1800s. A "Code Red Alert" has been issued for New York City.

Copied

Roads were left buckled in Cape Girardeau, Missouri, after a heat wave impacted the area over the weekend.

A massive heat wave is unleashing the hottest weather in years across the eastern United States, and the temperature in one of the biggest cities in the country could hit triple digits for the first time in over a decade.

New York City is forecast to approach the 100-degree mark Tuesday afternoon, the hottest day of the ongoing heat wave. The AccuWeather RealFeel® Temperature will be even higher, peaking between 105 and 110 F, when taking into account factors such as high humidity and intense sunshine. Even if the temperature does not reach 100 degrees at the city's weather station in Central Park, it could hit triple digits in some areas nearby.

The sun rises behind the skyline of midtown Manhattan and the Empire State Building in New York City, on June 19, 2025. (Photo by Gary Hershorn/Getty Images)

Extreme heat can be dangerous for people who spend time outdoors. It also puts extra strain on the energy grid as air conditioning units go into overdrive to keep homes and businesses cool.

"This week's heat wave could be deadly and life threatening if you are not prepared," New York City Mayor Eric Adams said. "This week's heat wave could be deadly and life-threatening if you are not prepared."

The New York City Department of Social Services issues a "Code Red Alert" in response to the heat wave. Cooling centers will be open for those who need access to areas to get relief from the extreme weather.

When was the last time it was 100 degrees in NYC?

The last time the temperature reached 100 degrees in New York City's Central Park was on July 18, 2012.

The daily high temperature record for June 24 is likely to be broken, which is 96 degrees set in 1888. However, the all-time record of 106 degrees set on July 7, 1936, is expected to remain intact.

"There is an amplified risk of heat-related illnesses because this is the first heat wave of the year for millions of people, and their bodies are not yet acclimated to this type of heat and humidity." AccuWeather Chief Meteorologist Jonathan Porter

Hidden danger: High temperatures at night

An often overlooked aspect of heat waves is the high nighttime temperatures, particularly in cities where pavement retains the heat of the day for hours after sunset.

New York City's low temperatures are forecasted to stay in the 80s early this week, marking some of the warmest nights on record.

It is rare for the low temperature to remain in the 80s at night, with the most recent occurrence being on July 28, 2020. This temperature is also similar to the average high temperature in NYC during late June, which is 83 degrees.

“Extreme heat is tragically the leading cause of weather-related fatalities in America,” AccuWeather Chief Meteorologist Jonathan Porter said. “There is an amplified risk of heat-related illnesses because this is the first heat wave of the year for millions of people, and their bodies are not yet acclimated to this type of heat and humidity."

Over the last 30 years, extreme heat has been the leading cause of all weather-related fatalities in the United States annually, according to the National Weather Service. In 2024 alone, there were 199 heat-related fatalities in the country, more than tornadoes, hurricanes, lightning and cold weather combined (170).

Temperatures in New York City are forecast to retreat from record levels later in the week with highs in the upper 70s to mid-80s.