Coast Guard ends search after 6 killed in Lake Tahoe boat capsizing

The 27-foot Chris-Craft boat with 10 people on board was reported to authorities as having capsized when turbulent weather brought waves as high as eight feet.

A 27-foot boat capsized in Lake Tahoe over the weekend, killing six people. Two other passengers were rescued and taken to local hospitals while two others were reported missing. (Photo credit: U.S. Coast Guard/DVIDS)

June 23 (UPI) -- The U.S. Coast Guard has called off a search for two people missing after six people were killed when their boat capsized over the weekend in California's Lake Tahoe.

The search was suspended at 10:55 a.m. local time Sunday, the U.S. Coast Guard said in a statement.

The 27-foot Chris-Craft boat with 10 people on board was reported to authorities as having capsized in turbulent weather at about 3 p.m. Saturday in Lake Tahoe waters within the vicinity of D.L. Bliss State Park.

According to authorities, waves reached a height of 8 feet and winds were reported to be about 30 knots. A large swell had reportedly capsized the vessel.

The El Dorado County Sheriff's Office said in a statement that the bodies of six people who were on board the boat were recovered from the lake. Two people were rescued and taken to a local hospital, authorities said.

The search, launched in an effort to find two others missing, was called off after the Coast Guard investigated more than 390-square miles over a 12-hour period, it said.

"Suspending a search is always a difficult decision to make and weighs heavily on each Coast Guard member involved," Coast Guard Cmdr. David Herndon said in a statement.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the families and loved ones of those involved in the boat capsize."