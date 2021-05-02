Picnic in style this summer with these great baskets
Adelaide Burgess, Contributing Writer
Updated May. 2, 2021 3:16 PM EDT
After a year of mostly staying put inside, you might be finding yourself wanting to get outside as much as you can, especially now that the weather is growing more pleasant every day. A picnic, either for a fun family outing or as a miniature romantic getaway, is the perfect quick escape from home.
Below we have compiled a list of well-made, beautiful picnic baskets so you can enjoy a picturesque picnic in a meadow, a beach, or just your backyard.
Terrain Wicker Outdoor Dining Basket
$198
If you're looking for a picnic basket that is stocked to the brim with romantic packaging and dishware for two, this is the basket for you. Lined in the classic picnic gingham red pattern, this barrel-shaped basket comes with plates, utensils, glassware, linens, and a full wine and cheese service.
Wayfair Waterloo 2 Person Deluxe Picnic Basket with Blanket
$126
This basket comes with all the necessary dishes for a lovely outing, including a waterproof-backed picnic mat that keeps you, your food, and your lovely hand-woven basket dry. One of the coolest features of this basket is that it comes with a removable thermal foil insulated cooler that can keep your food chilled while you make the trek to your spot.
Imperial Home Insulated Picnic Basket Set
$25
Perhaps you have picky friends and family who can't eat anything lukewarm or maybe your food and drinks are meant to refresh you on a hot day. No matter which, this unconventional picnic basket cooler is a perfect option. The trek into the park may be long and hot, but your food will stay cold the whole way there.
August Grove Wayfair Picnic Basket
$40
While this basket doesn't come fully stocked with platters and flatware and is quite simplistic, it can still meet all of your picnic fantasies. This basket has a removable liner and cover that are both washable and water-resistant. Since it is easy to use, washable, and quite small, it is the perfect basket to give to the kids for carrying their PB&Js.
PICNIC TIME Boardwalk Picnic Basket
$92
While a more modern approach to the traditional picnic basket, it certainly is sleek. This basket still has a traditional wooden frame, but it is covered in canvas and has a locking mechanism so you don't have to worry about the basket opening up and spilling while you're on the go. If you're looking for the perfect beach basket, this is the one for you. No sand is coming through that canvas and into your food.
Vintiquewise Picnic Basket Gingham Lined with Folding Handles
$32
Maybe you just don't have the space for all the food you need and the dishware that many lovely picnic baskets come with. This basket is big, lined, and completely free of any additional accessories. If you have a big family, or just a big appetite, this basket will surely be able to fit the many sandwiches, apples, carrots, and beverages for your hungry outing.
Arlmont & Co. Tandoor 4 Person Deluxe Picnic Backpack
$98
Untraditional is certainly the word to describe this picnic backpack. However, if you're going on a hike and want to enjoy the view at the top and refuel in a very intimate way, what better way than to pack a picnic away in a backpack like this -- specially designed for the trip. The side pockets are designed for wine bottles to fit into and there is a thermal foil interior to help keep everything cool while you traverse the mountainside.
$36
Here is another picnic bag, and while the one above could be more for the long haul or the bigger company, this bag is perfect for a meal by the lake or at a festival where the food is just too expensive. The insulated pocket will help keep your food cool and the tableware sleeve will keep the food and the utensils separate. One of the most adorable features of the bag is that it comes with a mini pair of salt and pepper shakers.
Preferred Nation 2 Piece Picnic Case Set
$29
Perhaps you already have your heirloom picnic basket that your grandmother wove herself and you're just looking for a way to spice up your picnic outings. This chic picnic case set comes with utensils, salt and pepper shakers, plates, glasses, napkins, and a corkscrew. While it isn't great for holding much more than a snack, it is the perfect modern design for everything else on a picnic.
Alcott Hill Collapsible Handle Cooler Picnic Basket
$50
Do you still want the traditional wicker outside appearance of the basket with the luxury of cooling technology in one picnic basket? With this picnic basket, you get the best of both worlds. The entire basket is insulated and made to keep your food at just the right temperature. Not to mention, it is incredibly easy to clean. You'll be satisfied no matter where you find yourself with this basket.
Picnic Time Highlander Basket
$198
The Scottish highlands never seemed closer than with this gorgeously crafted willow picnic basket. The Picnic Time Highlander Basket comes with a full set of tableware for four, a picnic blanket, and an insulated wine bottle sleeve. Your picturesque picnic experience with your friends, your family, or just you and your significant other is just around the corner when you purchase the Highlander.
Whether you're attending your local farmer's market, an outdoor concert, or just the nearest scenic spot, you're going to want one of these baskets as your constant companion. Each is well-crafted and designed so that you can worry less about the logistics of when and where to eat and more about the experience itself. Enjoy Mother Nature's bountiful gifts in the great outdoors this year with an outdoor picnic.
Whether you're attending your local farmer's market, an outdoor concert, or just the nearest scenic spot, you're going to want one of these baskets as your constant companion. Each is well-crafted and designed so that you can worry less about the logistics of when and where to eat and more about the experience itself. Enjoy Mother Nature's bountiful gifts in the great outdoors this year with an outdoor picnic.