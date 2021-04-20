Road trip essentials to make the most of your summer journeys
Adelaide Burgess, Contributing Writer
Updated Apr. 20, 2021 8:58 AM EDT
Whether the trip is the road, or the road is merely a means to the end for your final destination, you don't want to be out riding the highway without being as prepared as can be.
Before any trip, have your car's oil changed, brakes checked, tires rotated, fluids topped off, and anything else you could think of.
But other than readying your car's mechanics, you're going to want to ensure you're packing to make the trip as seamless (and easy) as possible.
Make sure you are prepared for anything, even a strange change in the weather -- the free AccuWeather app loaded on your smartphone is essential -- or any unexpected change in routes.
Use our guide below as a jumping-off point to gathering your road trip essentials.
GRIP All-in-1 Automatic Arm Wireless Charging Car Mount
$80
Not many travelers open a good ol' fashioned map anymore. We have GPS technology that speaks to us and updates regularly. But, with your phone constantly running a GPS, the battery drains. So, get yourself a wireless charging car mount. This car mount allows you to put your phone in a visible location for your mapping purposes while also giving you the ability to charge your phone at the same time.
Bon Voyage Classic Memory Foam Travel Neck Pillow
$8
Napping is a must on a long road trip, but getting comfortable while maintaining your safety is exceptionally hard. With a neck pillow, you can roll your head in any direction and be pleasantly supported. There are dozens of different styles, colors, and types, so be sure to find one that best fits your needs.
L.L. Bean Wicked Plush Sherpa Throw
$50
It is just good practice to keep an emergency blanket in your car at all times in case you get stuck on the side of the road in a storm or your heat goes out, but having one on a road trip is especially essential. Whether you're sleeping in your car or just want something to snuggle in, this plush throw is the perfect choice.
Santorini Polarized Aviator Sunglasses
$14
Driving during sunrise or sunset might be very picturesque and aesthetically pleasing, but the glare can detract from the road and any hazards it may present. These polarized sunglasses help remove the glare of the sun, protect you from harmful UVA light, and keep you looking wicked cool.
L.L. Bean Sweater Fleece Scuffs
$40
Road trips are long and they can be cramping. If you've ever found yourself taking off your shoes for some relief, you may want to invest in some nice, comfortable road trip slippers. Enjoy the limited freedom of being shoeless and the unrestricted, warm comfort of a slipper.
Hydro Flask 21 oz Standard Mouth
$33
It might be tempting to buy a 24-pack of plastic water bottles, but 1) that is a terrible decision for the eco-conscious, and 2) those plastic bottles will heat up in your car, warming your water and creating a somewhat noticeable heated plastic taste. A Hydro Flask can carry enough water to carry you from rest stop refill to rest stop refill while also keeping your water at your cool and refreshing.
Yeti Hopper Flip 8 Soft Cooler
$200
You're going to need snacks on any long road trip, and you might even want to pack your meals to avoid extra stops or fast food. Keeping your food and drinks cool is a must and no cooler does it better than a Yeti. This small, soft cooler is durable, well insulated, and can fit between a couple of seats for ease of access.
ChapStick 2-Pack Summer Collection
$6
A small thing, but something you definitely don't want to forget. When you change climates, your lips are bound to get dry, and cracked lips just don't look cute in pictures. Make sure you have some Chapstick in your car and that you keep it in a cool place so it doesn't melt (maybe the Yeti cooler?)!
Pressman 6-in-1 Travel Magnetic Games
$13
Making sure you have something to keep the kids busy, or just yourself, is essential for any long road trip. With these miniature, magnetic games, you can enjoy a boredom-free ride without the worry of pieces flying around and spilling all over the floor. Enjoy Checkers, Chess, Backgammon, Parcheesi, Chinese Checkers, and Snakes and Ladders in this mini set of games.
First Aid Kit
Equate All-Purpose First Aid Kit
$10
Might seem like a "duh" car essential, but having a first aid kit during a road trip (or any car outing) on hand is a must. You might be staying in the car, but having a kit with bandages, medicine, and helpful tools can come in handy -- especially if you're a long way off from a hospital or urgent care facility.
There is much more you could pack, like a spare tire or a device to download movies onto, especially depending on how intense you intend for your road trip to be, but these items will help prepare you for a road trip of any length. Just be sure that no matter where you are going, or for how long, you are prepared for anything and you are driving safely.
