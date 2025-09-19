Atlantic heating up: Gabrielle may become hurricane, 2 more areas being watched

Gabrielle could strengthen into a major hurricane near Bermuda early next week as AccuWeather meteorologists monitor other tropical systems with potential to develop across the Atlantic and Caribbean.

AccuWeather’s hurricane expert Alex DaSilva was live on the AccuWeather Network on Sept. 19 to discuss the latest on the tropics and Tropical Storm Gabrielle.

Tropical Storm Gabrielle is resisting dry air and wind shear as it moves northwest across the Atlantic and may strengthen to at least a Category 2 hurricane, with the potential to reach major hurricane status near Bermuda by early next week. AccuWeather meteorologists are also tracking other systems for possible tropical development across the Atlantic Basin.

Gabrielle struggled to survive on Thursday, but on Friday, thunderstorms became intense on the storm's eastern side as wind speeds crept upward. As of 11 a.m. EDT on Friday, Gabrielle had sustained winds of 50 mph and was moving northwest at 12 mph.

The dashed red line represents AccuWeather meteorologists’ forecast path for Gabrielle's eye. The gray shaded areas on either side of the forecast path represent alternative paths the storm could take based on changing steering conditions. Tropical storm and hurricane conditions will extend well beyond the eye's track.

"Gabrielle is expected to gradually strengthen through the weekend and into early next week as it takes a curved path just east of Bermuda," AccuWeather Lead Hurricane Expert Alex DaSilva said.

The tropical storm was moving into a zone with lower combative winds (lower wind shear), while more moist air was encircling the storm.

This image was captured on Friday, Sept. 19, 2025, and shows Gabrielle as a tropical storm to the northeast of the Leeward Islands (lower left). (AccuWeather Enhanced RealView™ Satellite)

“A weakness in the Bermuda high and steering winds will help turn Gabrielle to the north and keep the storm well away from the United States East Coast,” DaSilva said.

The stronger Gabrielle becomes, the bigger the waves will be that reach the U.S. beaches.

"Should Gabrielle reach Category 3 major hurricane intensity while near Bermuda, rough surf and rip currents could be significant and dangerous for the Atlantic beaches early next week," DaSilva said. "On the other hand, if Gabrielle remains a tropical storm or tracks well east of Bermuda, surf effects along the U.S. Atlantic Coast may be minimal."

The strength and exact track of Gabrielle as it nears Bermuda will determine the severity of conditions on the islands in the middle of the Atlantic.

Gabrielle is forecast to be "less than one" on the AccuWeather RealImpact™ Scale for Hurricanes in Bermuda.

The main concerns for Bermuda will be rough seas and dangerous surf due to close proximity of the storm. Wind gusts of tropical storm force are forecast.

Interests in the Leeward Islands of the Caribbean should also monitor Gabrielle's progress, as a more westerly track could bring more than a few brief showers and isolated gusty thunderstorms this weekend.

Conditions may support new tropical development in key zones

Elsewhere in the Atlantic, AccuWeather meteorologists are tracking two tropical waves. These are westward-moving groups of thunderstorms that originate from the Indian Ocean and Africa. When they encounter certain conditions, they can strengthen into tropical rainstorms, depressions, tropical storms and hurricanes.

“We are closely tracking a weak tropical wave moving toward the eastern Caribbean islands on Friday," DaSilva said. "This wave could develop once it reaches the western Caribbean late next week."

AccuWeather meteorologists issued a low potential for tropical development for the western Caribbean and south-central Gulf for Sept. 26-28, earlier this week.

The team of AccuWeather meteorologists is considering expanding that potential development zone to across Florida Peninsula waters and into the Bahamas, pending further investigation.

"Any storm that forms or tracks into the warm waters of the Gulf, western Caribbean or southwestern Atlantic could intensify quickly," DaSilva added. "We will monitor these areas closely for any signs of tropical activity, due to the risk of rapid strengthening.”

Another tropical wave that moved off the coast of Africa on Friday is contending with dry air and disruptive wind shear at this time. It has a low potential for tropical development next week as it moves westward.

