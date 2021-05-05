Summer dresses to up your style in the warm weather
By
Adelaide Burgess, Contributing Writer
Updated May. 6, 2021 8:44 AM EDT
While spring may still be reigning, the smell of chlorinated pools opening up and backyard barbeques are already wafting through the air. Summer is coming.
And, with summer being just around the corner, we're sure you'll soon find yourself wanting to beat that summer heat with some breezy summer dresses.
We've compiled a list of ten summer dresses that range in length, style, and color. It doesn't matter if you're just looking for a dress for a normal day out on the town or if you're looking for the dress for your friend's summer wedding, we've found a variety to fit your summer needs, each more beautiful than the last.
Mini Smock Beach Dress
ASOS Mini Smock Beach Dress in White and Blue
$64
The white and blue pattern of the ASOS mini smock dress is very reminiscent of Santorini's gorgeous beaches which might be a sign to take this dress and yourself to Greece. The sleeves just below the elbow may seem long for the heat of summer, but they are loose, light, and protective. Stay cute and safe in the sun while wearing this cute smock dress.
Lost in Paradise Maxi Dress
Lulus Lost in Paradise Rusty Rose Maxi Dress
$58
If you were looking for the ultimate summer dress, this might be it. With a long slit up the side for a cute leg-pop picture and a back that is just a few overlaying straps, this dress could be perfect for a romantic photoshoot, a wedding, or just a stroll down the beach to remember. Flattering and stunning, it is hard to go wrong with this dress.
Remi Floral Dress
$45
Midi-dresses are in and for good reason. They give a classic, Austenian vibe to your look and scream freedom and elegance. This Remi floral dress is light weight so that even on the hottest days, you aren't sweltering in the heat. You can choose between navy or light blue to fit your summer needs.
Floral Pattern White Waist Dress
SheIn Floral Pattern Shirred Waist Dress
$23
The beautiful embroidered flowers on the front are just the first thing that draws in your eye. The flowy sleeves and skirts are ideal for a go-to summer dress. Lightweight, light colored, and light pricing, this dress is perfect for a walk down the beach or a stroll through the park at sunset. If you're looking to feel effortlessly and classically beautiful, this is the dress for you.
Afra Verona Long Sleeve Midi Dress
French Connection Afra Verona Long Sleeve Midi Dress
$89
With a flouncy hem and a bold pattern, you could make this dress work for just about any event. When French Connection boasts exciting-yet-versatile pieces, they mean it. The Afra Verona Long Midi dress has a mock-wrap cut, a light crepe fabric, and a plunging neckline that make it all amount to the perfect dress to be standing on a boat in.
Tobi Button Down Midi Dress
Bohme Tobi Button Down Midi Dress
$49
Every woman loves a dress with pockets, but to get a dress that has pockets and is super cute is a rare find indeed. Made from linen and a silk substitute, you can be sure that the Tobi dress from Bohme is soft, comfortable, and breezy. One of the neatest features, besides the pockets, is that it has adjustable straps so you can make the dress best fit you and your needs.
Tommy Hilfiger Sleeveless Shirtdress
Tommy Hilfiger Cotton Eyelet Sleeveless Shirtdress
$90
Some have said that a shirtdress is not feminine or stylish just by design and that it cannot be expected to be light for summer, but this Tommy Hilfiger dress proves all that hearsay wrong. A lovely, seashell pink shirtdress with a cute button front and tie is just the style for a beach wedding reception or a romantic getaway cruise.
Tie Wrap Around Mini Sundress
ASOS Design Tie Wrap Around Mini Sundress Mustard
$29
Wow! Nothing quite says summer like a gorgeous yellow sundress. With a plunging V-neck, adjustable cami straps, a wrap front with a tie belt, and ruffle trims, you will find yourself wondering if there can possibly be a better mini sundress out there. And, with a dress as versatile as this, you can style it in many different ways from edgy to chic.
Still the One Blush Pink Maxi Dress
Lulus Still the One Blush Pink Floral Print Satin Maxi Dress
$88
Well, well, well. There are few dresses that make a statement quite like this one. If you're looking for the "wow" dress of the summer, Lulus Still the One is the way to go. Doesn't matter if it is for a wedding, a gala, or just a romantic evening with your love, this dress is going to be IT. Enjoy the light, soft satin fabric and the flowy skirt no matter where you find yourself this summer.
With COVID, we were all cheated out of the 2020 summer of our dreams. If you're planning to take 2021 to the next level and enjoy the sunny outdoors all while looking dang good, you cannot go wrong with one of these stylish summer dresses. Answer the call and treat yourself to a new, gorgeous dress, even if the occasion is simply "it's summer".
