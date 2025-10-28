5 homes collapsed into the surf Tuesday on North Carolina's Outer Banks

In rough surf from a storm off the Southeast coast, 5 vacation homes fell into the ocean on North Carolina's Outer Banks.

After a week full of waves demolishing homes in Buxton, North Carolina, an eighth house fell on Oct. 2, even under clear blue skies.

During high waves from a coastal storm, five vacation homes fell into the ocean near Buxton, North Carolina, on the Outer Banks, Tuesday afternoon. The region is prone to severe erosion and has had 27 homes collapse since 2020.

The CHNS confirmed the collapses on its website, saying that five homes collapsed between 10:45 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, and another followed at 4:30 p.m. All homes were vacant.

A home falls into the surf at Buxton, North Carolina, on Oct. 28, 2025 (Epic Shutter Photography)

A total of 27 homes on Hatteras Island have fallen into the ocean since 2020, not including two which were threatened by the surf but were manually demolished. Prior to Tuesday, the last time a home crumbled into the ocean on the Outer Banks was at Buxton just 10 days ago on Oct. 18, following nine homes falling into the surf between Sept. 30 and Oct. 3.

The Outer Banks of North Carolina, a thin line of islands representing the easternmost part of the state, is hit by multiple nor'easters and hurricanes every year, leading to oceanfront homes collapsing into the sea and inundating Highway 12, which runs along the islands.