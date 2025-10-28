Delta flight attendant accidentally deploys emergency slide at airport

A Delta Air Lines flight attendant "inadvertently deployed an emergency slide," before departing Pittsburgh International Airport over the weekend, forcing passengers to rebook. The mistake could cost the airline hundreds-of-thousands of dollars. (Photo Credit: John Dickerson/UPI | License Photo)

Oct. 27 (UPI) -- A Delta Air Lines flight attendant inadvertently deployed the plane's emergency slide, before departing Pittsburgh International Airport over the weekend, forcing passengers to rebook and costing the airline "as much as $200,000."

Passengers, bound for Salt Lake City on the Airbus A220-300, were rebooked onto other flights Saturday night and Sunday morning.

"While the aircraft door was being opened, crew inadvertently deployed an emergency slide at the gate in PIT," a Delta Air Lines spokesperson said in a statement. "As a result, customers on the return flight from PIT to SLC were rebooked on other Delta flights to their destination later that evening or the following morning."

The expensive error could cost the airline "as much as $200,000" for passengers' hotel accommodations and repacking the slide, which can cost $12,000, according to aviation website simplifying.com. Other industry sources put the cost to repack an emergency slide on Airbus A220 models between $50,000 and $100,000.

The flight attendant told passengers he had 26 years of flying experience and admitted he accidentally raised the door handle while arming the plane for departure, which triggered the emergency slide to inflate.

"He did apologize and was quite flustered, cited over the 26 years of career, it never happened," one passenger said.

Emergency slides are built to fully deploy in seconds in order to get passengers to safety as quickly as possible. In this case, the slide deployed against the jet bridge. That left passengers trapped inside the plane for more than an hour as engineers worked to disassemble it.