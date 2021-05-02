Picnic blankets to get you outdoors with friends and family
By
Adelaide Burgess, Contributing Writer
Updated May. 2, 2021 3:20 PM EDT
Spring weather is becoming actually springy and warm and the desire to go outside is increasing with each passing day. Going for a nice picnic while you're still sequestered at home with your family is an easy way to spend some quality time outdoors together.
But, since it's spring, the weather could be wet from a recent rainstorm and the last thing you want is for your attempt at a peaceful outing to be quite literally soiled by a wet and cold bottom.
Below, we have listed 10 picnic blankets that are sure to keep you comfortable no matter where you find yourself sitting.
L.L.Bean Buffalo Plaid Waterproof Outdoor Blanket 58"x72"
$59
One of the last things anyone wants on their picnic is to be cold and wet. With the polyester fleece top and the nylon bottom, this blanket guarantees to keep you warm and dry no matter if you find yourself at the beach, at the park, or at your local baseball game. Keep this blanket in the back of your car for the most spontaneous of decisions and you'll never be disappointed.
Society6 Orange Grove Picnic Blanket 50"x60"
$68
You might be able to tell from the picture -- this blanket is perfect for the beach. Not only does it have a lovely, bright design, but it also has a water-resistant top and bottom and a UV coating to protect that lovely design from fading. Choose between a variety of different patterns to make sure your picnic is entirely your own.
Redcamp Outdoor Waterproof Picnic Blanket 75"x79"
$26
Many of the blankets on this list are portable, but none are as portable as one that is its own bag. While it is waterproof on both sides, it has enough cushioning within the blanket for it to be comfortable while you dine outdoors at the park, the neighborhood barbecue, or just the backyard. This blanket also has a year-long warranty so if you're not satisfied, just let Redcamp know and customer service will help you out.
Sand Cloud Navy Acid Wash Towel XL Design 62"x76"
$68
Yes, it is a towel, but that makes it quite the perfect picnic blanket for a trip to the beach or the lake. Sand Cloud towels are known to dry three times faster than other towels and are sand repellant. Another fantastic feature about this XL towel is that it is not the least bit bulky. What more can you ask for than a blanket that can fit into your bag and everyone in your company.
Scuddles XL Picnic & Outdoor Blanket with Dual Layers 60"x60"
$38
This blanket is made of three quality layers: a waterproof peva layer; a foam layer for extra padding; and a woven acrylic top layer that makes it soft to the touch. Additionally, this picnic blanket is waterproof, mold and mildew resistant, and can be hosed off if need be. The Scuddles blanket also has straps for portability and pockets for convenience.
Isopho Sand Free Beach Picnic Blanket XL 108"x120"
$44
This picnic blanket is by far the largest blanket on the list and boasts that it can comfortably fit five to eight adults. The blanket is extremely lightweight making it good for long travel. If you are hiking to a picnic or trekking down the beach, you are going to want this blanket at your disposal. Sandproof, waterproof, childproof -- this blanket has it all.
Laguna Beach Textile Company Black Gingham Picnic Blanket 57"x72"
$49
You may recognize the gingham style from the traditional picnic blanket look. The Laguna Beach picnic blanket takes everything from the traditional blanket you love and improves upon it. The bottom layer is made from waterproof Oxford fabric while the top is a cozy polyester to keep you both warm and comfortable during your intimate picnic outing.
Heating & Plumbing Pure New Wool Waterproof Blanket 57"x72"
$225
When you buy this blanket, you aren't just buying an incredibly high-quality blanket, you are also guaranteed that it is the sustainable and humane option. This Heating & Plumbing blanket is waterproof, has the lovely traditional fringe on the edge, and is made from 100% new pure wool that gives you everything and more from a picnic blanket. Choose from 22 beautiful colors to find the one just for you.
August Grove Outdoors Alcantar Picnic Blanket 70"x80"
$32
Going on a picnic is supposed to be fun and carefree, but if you choose the wrong blanket to take, or forgo it all together since the one you have is bulky, it will not be the carefree escape you were hoping for. With this blanket, it will be. Perfect for the beach, an outdoor music festival, or a sporting event. No matter where you decide to take your friends and family for a quaint little picnic, this blanket will be there for you.
Arlmont & Co. Round Pop-Open Picnic Blanket for 2 57"x57"x57"
$25
Maybe you are just looking for a more romantic setting without all the extra space. The Arlmont & Co. round blanket is still large, but made just for two to keep your picnic intimate and entirely your own. And, while some blankets may require you to wait for the wind to catch them to spread them out, this one pops open when you open the bag!
If you're planning a picnic with friends, family, or just you and your love, make sure to have one of these handy and comfortable picnic blankets at your disposal. Nothing ruins a picnic like having to leave early because of foreseen weather conditions.
