Melissa to turn toward Bermuda and Canada after tearing through Bahamas, with flooding rain, damaging winds

After bringing devastation to Jamaica and Cuba, Melissa will track through the northern Caribbean and eventually reach portions of Bermuda and Newfoundland with heavy rain and damaging winds.

AccuWeather’s lead hurricane expert Alex DaSilva was live on the AccuWeather Network on Oct. 29 to discuss what is next for the 2025 Atlantic hurricane season.

After unleashing destruction across portions of Jamaica, Cuba and Hispaniola through midweek, Melissa will track in a general northeast direction and push through the Bahamas.

Beyond the Caribbean, the storm still has a long journey ahead, with an Eye Path® that will take it close enough to Bermuda and Atlantic Canada to bring wind and rain impacts. Near the end of this historic hurricane's lifespan, it is anticipated to eventually become a non-tropical storm as it moves into the waters of the far Northern Atlantic Ocean.

Melissa to advance northeastward through the Bahamas

Through midweek, Melissa will gradually move northeastward across the Bahamas, making its final departure from the Caribbean Islands. In addition to traveling into slightly cooler waters, the storm will battle increased wind shear (strong winds at various levels of the atmosphere) as it advances northward in the coming days, leading to a further loss of wind intensity.

However, Melissa will still deliver dangerous, life-threatening conditions as it tracks through the Bahamas.

"While not nearly as intense as earlier in the week, Melissa will still be a formidable Category 2 hurricane with widespread damage and impacts across the southern Bahamas," stated AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Adam Douty.

For the Bahamas, Melissa is a 3 on the AccuWeather RealImpact™ Scale for Hurricanes. This scale takes into account the risk to lives, property and economic impacts from the storm, including flooding, rain, storm surge and high winds. The Saffir-Simpson Scale for Hurricanes only takes into account a storm's maximum winds.

Intense winds can peak across the Bahamas between 100-120 mph, with the AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 140 mph. A swath of drenching rainfall is expected to continue as the storm travels north, posing a risk of mudslides and dangerous flooding. By Thursday, Melissa is forecast to transition to a Category 1 hurricane as it travels north of the waters of the Caribbean.

A close pass to Bermuda

By late Thursday, Melissa will speed up and pass to the west of Bermuda with a swirl of wind, heavy rain, and rough seas.

"Melissa will travel roughly 100 miles west of the islands of Bermuda as a Category 1 hurricane, which is close enough to still bring hurricane-force winds," stated Lead Hurricane Expert Alex DaSilva.

Due to the close proximity to the islands, by late Thursday, Melissa can usher in wind gusts between 60 and 80 mph across the region, with the Local StormMax™ of 95 mph. Loose items, holiday decorations and debris can be blown around, and localized power outages are possible.

Rainfall totals are likely to range between 1 and 2 inches across the islands of Bermuda, with an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 5 inches. Localized flooding and ponding on roadways can occur from Thursday afternoon to Friday as a result.

Melissa to approach land once again: Impacts expected to Atlantic Canada

Upon Melissa's approach to Atlantic Canada later this week, there will be an increased risk for flooding, gusty winds and localized power outages. A southward dip in the jet stream will be a key factor in how far west Melissa tracks toward Canada.

"As Melissa speeds through the northwest Atlantic late this week, it will pass perilously close to Newfoundland, Canada. A small shift in the track could bring the center of the storm over land, with hurricane-force wind gusts possible for several hours late Friday into Friday night, along with a period of heavy rain," stated AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Joe Lundberg.

Lundberg added that there is also a risk for coastal flooding and high waves.

While the current Eye Path® keeps the core of Melissa offshore from Atlantic Canada, a westward shift in the track could result in a close encounter or landfall over Cape Race toward St. John's.

The current forecast calls for at least 1-2 inches of rain across the region later this week, with winds upwards of 40 mph in coastal cities like St. John's.

"Historically with storms that make it this far north to Atlantic Canada, the strongest winds are likely to be concentrated along the eastern side of the storm. However, if the core of the storm were to track over or to the west of the Avalon Peninsula, there could be an increased risk for widespread gusts above 60 mph in Newfoundland," explained AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Brett Anderson.

Melissa to journey across the North Atlantic

By the weekend and early next week, energy from Melissa is projected to transition to a tropical rainstorm over the open waters of the North Atlantic, gradually becoming non-tropical upon its approach to the Faroe Islands, Iceland and the northern United Kingdom.

AccuWeather meteorologists convey that the closer Melissa tracks to Atlantic Canada, the higher the chances will be for it to be influenced by a separate storm that will be positioned across eastern Canada by late week and therefore less of a notable entity in the far Northern Atlantic around the United Kingdom. This is the same "Halloween storm" to usher in chilly rain and brisk conditions to the Northeast U.S. later this week, forecasters note.

While rain and showers may surround the rainstorm before it dissipates northwest of the United Kindgom early next week, forecasters are not anticipating notable impacts on the region at this time.

