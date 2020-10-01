Women's puffer coats to keep you feeling toasty and looking snazzy this season
The first-ever puffer jacket was invented in 1936 and patented in 1940 by a fisherman named Eddie Bauer after he almost lost his life to hypothermia. Housing down feathers through the use of a quilted stitch design to hold them in place, the puffer jacket's recognizable design has always prioritized functionality. The puffer jacket has since been the perfect go-to winter coat that remains stylish and regulates your body temperature even during the harshest of winters.
We've gathered puffer jackets perfect for the season ahead, with all budgets in mind -- from affordable brands to high-end outdoor labels.
$50, free shipping
Fitting true to size, this padded design puffer jacket is a versatile, yet affordable option for your winter wardrobe. With a high-collared neck and fitted cuffs to keep you warm from the brisk weather, there is no better coat to take with you on a cold winter day.
TOPSHOP's Lorrcan Puffer Jacket
$95.00, free shipping
Crafted from 100% polyester, this puffer coat is a lightweight, yet well-insulated piece of outerwear that's designed to keep your body temperature regulated. Not having to worry about overheating, you can double layer the closure with the front zip and snap closure seal.
THE NORTH FACE Gotham 550 Fill Power Down Hooded Parka
$249, Free Shipping
Make the investment in a recognized outdoor coat. The North Face focuses heavily on sustainability, and this jacket is crafted from Heatseeker™ Eco recycled side insulation to keep you warm from the harsh conditions. The outside material, however, is crafted from fine 100% recycled matte polyester with a durable water-repellent finish to keep you dry.
PATAGONIA Nano Puff Water Repellent Puffer Jacket
$279, free Shipping
A puffer jacket without the bulky material. Lightweight, sleek, yet with the same technique to keep you insulated, this Patagonia Nano Puff Water Repellent Puffer Jacket is lined with 60 g/m² PrimaLoft Gold Eco insulation. Also featuring numerous secure pockets, such as the interior media zip pockets, and the exterior, side zip-welt pockets that keep your belongings safe.
$258.00, Free shipping
French Connection has built a reputation for itself, producing impressive styles and practical fashion pieces, since 1972. This classic take on a puffer jacket features everything you think of when you imagine what a puffer jacket should be. With a fixed hood, regular fit, and large padded design, you'll have a jacket that will never go out of style.
Columbia Puffect jacket in black
$150.00, Free Shipping
Columbia, emerging from the wild backwoods of the U.S. specializes in outdoor clothing that's designed to last many winters. This well-quilted puffer jacket comes in black and brands the signature Columbia logo over the left side of the chest. The high collar and elastic cuffs block out the cold which ensures an effective dislink from the outside elements.
