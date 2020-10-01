Get your home ready for fall

As the leaves change and the cool air brings a soft chill to the outdoors, it's time to get your home ready for the fall and winter.

Read More Chevron right

High-performance running shoes for the fall and winter

Running has become a popular hobby taken up by those who wanted to keep fit during quarantine. But as we step into fall and winter, your summer running gear just won't cut it.

Read More Chevron right

AccuWeather School: Melting butter in hot cars even during fall?

Find out how quick a stick of butter can melt in a car using nothing but the sun this time of year compared to when we did this experiment in June – the answer may surprise you.