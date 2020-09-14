Mayor says Sally's impacts were 'probably worse than Ivan'

The day after Sally's landfall, damage assessments are slowly getting underway across southern Alabama and the Florida Panhandle following the storm's prolific deluge.

1st fatality reported in Alabama near site of Sally's landfall

At least one person has died just miles away from where Sally moved shore on Wednesday. Although the worst of the storm has passed, entire neighborhoods remain inundated by floodwaters.

AccuWeather meteorologists increase forecast for record-breaking 2020 hurricane season

Eight tropical systems have already made landfall in the U.S. The slate of names is just about exhausted at this point. And AccuWeather forecasters say much more activity is on the way.