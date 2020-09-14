Weather News
Mayor says Sally's impacts were 'probably worse than Ivan'
The day after Sally's landfall, damage assessments are slowly getting underway across southern Alabama and the Florida Panhandle following the storm's prolific deluge.
1st fatality reported in Alabama near site of Sally's landfall
At least one person has died just miles away from where Sally moved shore on Wednesday. Although the worst of the storm has passed, entire neighborhoods remain inundated by floodwaters.
AccuWeather meteorologists increase forecast for record-breaking 2020 hurricane season
Eight tropical systems have already made landfall in the U.S. The slate of names is just about exhausted at this point. And AccuWeather forecasters say much more activity is on the way.
8 must haves for your car's emergency supply kit
You never know when an emergency will happen, but you can plan for one ahead of time. Here are eight must-haves for your car's emergency supply kit.
Athleisure wear that's suitable no matter the weather
These days, athleisure wear has become a go-to choice for many situations. Here are some good T-shirt and pants options that maybe you haven't thought of yet.
AccuWeather School: Multiple generations of monarch butterflies born each year!
The monarch butterflies that you are seeing now may be the great-great-great grandkids (or butterflies) of the “super generation” that migrated north from Mexico earlier this year.
News / Recreation
Athleisure wear that's suitable no matter what the weather outside is like
By Staff, AccuWeather
Published Sep. 17, 2020 11:54 AM
AccuWeather may receive a commission if you choose to purchase any of the products linked in this article.
Athleisure has become a popular clothing style over the past six months, with people lounging at home, and occasionally running errands when needed, or even the occasional yoga class from their living room. Athleisure is a hybrid clothing suitable for all activities.
Here are our favorite picks of athleisure wear suitable for all year round, not just summer.
REAL BRA TANK
$72
Perfect for all seasons, this top blends a bra and a tank top, suitable for all activities. It's crafted from a 4-way stretch moisture-wicking and anti-odor soft performance jersey material, and sweat will rapidly evaporate. There's a built-in shelf bra for support.
Buy it here
7/8 HIGH-WAIST AIRLIFT LEGGING
$114
The recently updated 7/8 High-Waist Airlift Leggings have been adapted from their most popular full-length version and crafted from the finest double-knit Airlift fabric with a second-skin fit that ensures a comfortable yet tight fit.
Buy it here
BAE HOODIE
$88
Paired well with high-waisted shorts or leggings, the cropped Bae Hoodie is ultra-comfy and made from soft fleece. The sleeves are long enough to be rolled up, allowing for a scrunched look, paired with the ribbed cuffs for sufficient detail.
Buy it here
Performance Jogger
$84
These Performance Joggers are somewhere between relaxed and slim-fitting, with a drawstring at the waist to hold it in place, side pockets and a cropped leg. Whether you're running at sundown, doing yoga in the studio, or running errands, these joggers offer comfort and style whatever you're doing and wherever you go.
Buy it here
Mudra Fitted Tee
$58
Crafted from a brand new Modal fabric, this T-shirt can sustainably stretch without risk of morphing the tee's shape. This top is perfect for layering on slightly cold days as you leave the gym or studio. The top is fitted in style and has a high-hip fit.
Buy it here
Halo Performance Hoodie
$89
Perfect for throwing over your shoulder as you're heading out the door. The Halo Performance hoodie keeps you feeling snug no matter what you're doing. Available in multiple colors, and featuring a hood to keep your head covered which comes in use when running in the evening or hiking.
Buy it hereReport a Typo