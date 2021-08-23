Breathable running sneakers to keep you moving
Updated Aug. 23, 2021 9:02 AM EDT
Whether you're training for your first 5K, half marathon, or maybe even a full marathon, it's important to invest in your footwear to prevent injury and make your mission of hitting a new personal best a comfortable one.
Summer is the perfect season to kick off a running habit. Not only is it lighter for more hours of the day, allowing you to squeeze in a run before the start of your day or after work, but usually sunnier weather can make for a more pleasant workout.
Running in the summer heat does have some drawbacks, though. One of the most important things to remember on your run is to stay hydrated, the last thing you want is to come home with a headache or feeling faint.
Secondly, ensure you're wearing moisture-wicking clothes, this will keep you cool and light as you run which makes all the difference on a hot summer's day.
And finally, invest in some breathable running sneakers. These will keep your toes from getting uncomfortable with damp socks and allow for more comfort with every stride.
We've done the research, and pick out our favorites for the best breathable sneakers to add to your closet.
ASICS Gel-Nimbus 23
$150
The newest edition of ASICS’ GEL- Nimbus is finally here. It's made with a sustainable construction, by designing the lightweight mesh upper with a 20 percent recycled material.
Buy it here
Brooks Ghost 14
$130
The Ghost 14 is the softest yet, with a full-length DNA Loft midsole foam for a soft and springy cushioning, while remaining lightweight. The Segmented Crash Pad midsole provides a rolling transition from heel to toe.
Buy it here
HOKA ONE ONE Clifton 8
$130
Perfect for wider feet, the HOKA Clifton 8 offers plush cushioning and shock absorbent abilities, ideal for long-distance running. And although it's stacked high for additional cushioning, it's still super lightweight.
Buy it here
$139.99
The Cloudflow running sneaker is waterproof and perfect for fast training, racing, 10K, half marathon, marathon, tempo running, and long interval sessions. While there's fairly limited cushioning, it's great for running on the road.
Buy it here
Kellen Endorphin Pro 2
$200
The Kellen Endorphin Pro 2 provides feedback that propels you forward with little effort with the SPEEDROLL Technology. It's made with a single-layer engineered mesh upper that ensures the shoe is light and breathable.
Buy it here
$130.00
The Echelon 8 is suitable for various types of running. It offers a feel-good cushioning, and comfort that hugs your feet with their most personalized fit yet, without feeling like you're restricted.
Buy it here
$110
This design will catch your eye. The Lexy Kinvara 12 offers additional ground contact that adds power to your flexible stride. The lightweight printing provides enough structure with a breathable mesh without weighing you down.
But it here
Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 38 FlyEase
$120
The Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 38 FlyEase is one of the most talked-about running sneakers on the market. The mesh combines comfort and durability and the shoe uses the famous responsive foam from its predecessor. The FlyEase entry system allows you to kit up quickly.
Buy it here
Nike ZoomX Vaporfly NEXT% 2
$260
The Vaporfly sneakers from Nike have been greatly discussed in the competitive world of running. It has an innovative design that you'll see world-renowned athletes using. It helps your comfort and breathability as you try and reach your personal best.
Buy it here
$80
Suitable for short sprints or long interval training, the Nike Flex Run 2021 is a lightweight material with at least 20% recycled content. It has a stretch and comfortable fit and features a soft yet durable foam material that cushions every step.
Buy it here
