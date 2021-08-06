Dog leashes and harnesses for summer adventures
By
Staff, AccuWeather
Updated Aug. 6, 2021 11:02 AM EDT
Over the course of lockdown, some families welcomed new four-legged members to the family and will be taking them on plenty of adventures throughout the summer.
There's no greater way to treat your four-legged friends than to let them explore new scents and give them enough space to run around, especially with the family.
Once you purchase a harness and leash, they tend to last years when you invest in the right one. We've gathered a great selection of dog-walking gear so you can know you're buying comfortable and durable accessories for your pet this summer, without having to do too much research.
PetSafe Gentle Leader Padded No Pull Dog Headcollar By PetSafe
$13.94,
$19.99
No-pull dog collars and harnesses have been suggested by veterinary behaviorists for more than 30 years. For pups that are notorious for pulling or getting carried away on the trails, then this will help keep them under control. The nose loop has padding with neoprene providing additional comfort, and the headcollar releases pressure from the throat to the back of the neck.
OneTigris Tactical Vest Nylon Front Clip Dog Harness By OneTigris
$33.99
This tactical and versatile harness is durable due to it being made with a heavy-duty nylon shell, yet features a soft interior padding providing a lightweight and water-resistant comfort for your pup. It features MOLLE webbing running down either side which allows you to attach molle pouches to carry gear or supplies.
Peak Pooch Comfort Control Dog Walking Harness
$9.89,
$10.99
If you've just welcomed a new companion to your family, then you'll need a harness for all the adventures you will soon be able to go on with your pup. This harness also suits all-around smaller dog breeds, too. The harness is durable and made of a lightweight breathable mesh. It's also designed to prevent pulling, which is great when your dog is in its early stages of training.
Flexi Classic Nylon Tape Retractable Dog Leash By Flexi
$20.99,
$29.99
Give your dog the freedom to sniff about while still remaining in control. This retractable leash is perfect if your dog is still learning recall or you're in an environment you are wary about and it has an ergonomic handgrip so you don't get uncomfortable after holding it for long periods. Plus, the brake button is efficient and rapid to respond. The leash stretches to 15 feet, or you can opt for a slightly shorter or longer leash.
Frisco Solid Nylon Dog Leash
$8.79
An essential for every pet cupboard is a simple but solid leash. This particular leash is made with high-quality, woven nylon that uses an Ultra-Weld for additional strength. It comes in multiple lengths and colors for you to find the perfect leash for your dog, choose between 4 or 6-foot lengths, and widths of 3/8, 5/8, 3/4, or 1 inch. The looped handle is easy to hold and control.
