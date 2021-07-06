Roadtripping with kids? Here's everything you'll need
Staff, AccuWeather
Updated Jul. 6, 2021 2:26 PM EDT
Everyone's packing up the car and heading on an adventure. Whether it's to see family in another state or heading out for a short staycation to just to get out of the house, they've spent too much time indoors over the past 18 months -- and it's exciting to be hitting the road.
Road tripping can be a daunting experience, especially when you have children in the back seat asking how much longer till the next stop because they're bored or uncomfortable in their seats.
For many families, this will be the first long-distance car journey in a while, and in as little time as a year, your children may have gone through a growth spurt and have outgrown the car seat they can't sit in for more than an hour without the feeling of discomfort.
We've gathered a selection of games, gadgets, and car seats that may be worth packing into your car before you head off on that road trip.
Connect 4: Road Trip Series, Ages 7 and up
$26.98
Even the adults can get involved with this one. The iconic and timeless game Connect 4 now has a Road Trip series and is perfect to chuck in the car glove box for when the kids get agitated.
PAW Patrol 7" Portable DVD Player with Carrying Bag and Headphones, Pink
$59.99
Nothing brings a smile to a child's face quite like Paw Patrol. This Paw Patrol portable DVD player comes with a carrying bag to prevent you from losing anything, and headphones -- so you can focus on the road without having to listen to the endless Paw Patrol song ring in your ears the whole journey. The 7-inch display is big enough to share between more than one child, so everyone in the backseat can get in on the action.
Ematic 9" Portable DVD Player with Matching Headphones and Bag - EPD909bl
$49.98,
$79.99
Ematic's portable DVD player also comes with a matching set of headphones and a bag, and features a slightly larger display measuring 9 inches. With a 180-degree screen tilt and swivel, it's easy to set up in the car for everyone to see.
VTech KidiZoom Camera Pix, Real Digital Camera for Kids, Pink
$34.04,
$39.99
Road trips often mean driving through beautiful landscapes and making memories. Create those memories by letting your children document the trip with a kid's photo camera, and at the end of the trip, upload them onto a computer and store them in the cloud so that in 20 years everyone can look back and experience a nostalgia feeling. This camera even has four built-in games to keep the kids busy between shooting travel pics. Fun photo collage templates in addition to static and animated photo effects enhance your pictures, which gives kids the chance to get creative.
Cosco Rise Backless Booster Car Seat, Black Onyx
$13.98
It's been some time since many families have gone on a long-distance car journey. And since then, there's a good chance your kids have had a growth spurt, so it may be time to upgrade your children's car seat to one more appropriately sized one. Designed to be super-easy to buckle up in the seat, this Backless Booster Car Seat is suitable for those between 40–100 pounds and 43 inches to 57 inches in height.
Graco 4Ever Extend2Fit 4-in-1 Convertible Car Seat, Clove White
$314.99,
$349.99
Maybe this is your first road trip cross-state to introduce your new member of the family to parents, grandparents, or distant relatives. If so, you're going to need to find a worthy car seat.
In which case, this Graco 4Ever Extend2Fit 4-in-1 Convertible Car Seat is a safe financial and safety investment. The Graco 4Ever gives you 10 years with just one car seat, comfortable and convenient, it transitions from a rear-facing infant car seat (4-50 pounds) to a forward-facing five-point harness toddler car seat (22-65 pounds) to a high-back belt-positioning booster (40-100 pounds) to backless belt-positioning booster (40-120 pounds). Not only that but there's also an additional five inches of legroom for a safer ride for your child.
