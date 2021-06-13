How to upgrade your patio space for summer
By
Staff, AccuWeather
Updated Jun. 13, 2021 9:46 AM EDT
AccuWeather may receive a commission if you choose to purchase any of the products linked in this article. Prices are accurate at time of publish or update.
The official start of summer is just upon us, so if you're yet to kickstart planning your backyard patio for the summer ahead then you better get a move on!
The best investment you can make is making your home a welcoming and pleasant setting to create memories. And when it comes to summer, there's nowhere where you'll be spending more time than in your backyard.
It doesn't matter how much space you have in your yard, there are always great ways to spruce it up a bit. Most commonly, patios are used to lounge and dine on, so prioritizing ways to make your patio space a comfortable place to recline, socialize or enjoy a delicious feast is the perfect place to start.
The calendar days are ticking off rapidly, so instead of you doing the hunting, we've gathered a great range of ways you can upgrade your patio space this season.
Mainstays 9' Outdoor Tilt Market Patio Umbrella - Aqua
Walmart
$39.76
This affordable 9-foot outdoor patio umbrella is perfect if you've already got an outdoor patio set and are looking for some shelter from the sun as you tuck into a feast late in the afternoon -- when it's peak heat. The pivotal tilt allows you to block the sun from all angles.
Buy it here
Best Choice Products 10ft 360-Degree LED Cantilever Offset Hanging Market Patio Umbrella w/ Easy Tilt - Tan
Walmart
$149.99,
$299.99
This 10-foot hanging patio umbrella is offset so you don't have a bar in the middle of the table if you're dining. Alternatively, you can use it to shelter a play area for your children, over a bar, or a lounging area. The built-in LED lights mean it can be used all day and night.
Buy it here
Outdoor Water Fountain With Cascading Waterfall, Natural Looking Stone and Soothing Sound
Walmart
$129.99
Wind down after a day of working or being out and about to your relaxing haven of a garden, with the trickling sound of this outdoor water fountain and natural-looking stone, which can be the perfect addition to your backyard.
Buy it here
Alpine Corporation 3-Tier Vintage Pedestal Fountain Bird Bath, Green
Walmart
$49.99
For a more antique aesthetic, this three-tiered Vintage Pedestal Fountain Birdbath welcomes beautiful wildlife into your space, and is great all the way until late fall when robins begin to come about. If you're a birdwatcher, or just love seeing nature, this is a great way to encourage guests into your garden.
Buy it here
Mainstays Albany Lane 6 Piece Outdoor Patio Dining Set, Red
Walmart
$149.98
If you're yet to find the dining set for your patio space, this 6-piece outdoor patio set is made durable powdered steel frame, a glass top table that's easy to clean down, and a comfortable and weather-resistant PVC and polyester fabric on the chairs. It comes with everything you need to get set up for the summer season, including a table, 4 chairs, and a sun umbrella, perfect for dining out with a barbecue or enjoying social gatherings with friends and family.
Buy it here
Better Homes & Gardens Brookbury Wicker Sectional Sofa Patio Dining Set, 5 Pieces
Walmart
$897.00
There's no better way to spend the golden hour than lounging with your loved ones, a glass or two of rosé and laughing the night away. This stylish wicker sectional sofa patio dining set is the perfect setting to create memories around. The dining table is convenient to eat off, but alternatively, you can wind down on just the couch once supper is over.
Buy it here
Report a Typo
News / Recreation
How to upgrade your patio space for summer
By Staff, AccuWeather
Updated Jun. 13, 2021 9:46 AM EDT
AccuWeather may receive a commission if you choose to purchase any of the products linked in this article. Prices are accurate at time of publish or update.
The official start of summer is just upon us, so if you're yet to kickstart planning your backyard patio for the summer ahead then you better get a move on!
The best investment you can make is making your home a welcoming and pleasant setting to create memories. And when it comes to summer, there's nowhere where you'll be spending more time than in your backyard.
It doesn't matter how much space you have in your yard, there are always great ways to spruce it up a bit. Most commonly, patios are used to lounge and dine on, so prioritizing ways to make your patio space a comfortable place to recline, socialize or enjoy a delicious feast is the perfect place to start.
The calendar days are ticking off rapidly, so instead of you doing the hunting, we've gathered a great range of ways you can upgrade your patio space this season.
Mainstays 9' Outdoor Tilt Market Patio Umbrella - Aqua
Mainstays 9' Outdoor Tilt Market Patio Umbrella - Aqua
$39.76
This affordable 9-foot outdoor patio umbrella is perfect if you've already got an outdoor patio set and are looking for some shelter from the sun as you tuck into a feast late in the afternoon -- when it's peak heat. The pivotal tilt allows you to block the sun from all angles.
Buy it here
Best Choice Products 10ft 360-Degree LED Cantilever Offset Hanging Market Patio Umbrella w/ Easy Tilt - Tan
Best Choice Products 10ft 360-Degree LED Cantilever Offset Hanging Market Patio Umbrella w/ Easy Tilt - Tan
$149.99,
$299.99
This 10-foot hanging patio umbrella is offset so you don't have a bar in the middle of the table if you're dining. Alternatively, you can use it to shelter a play area for your children, over a bar, or a lounging area. The built-in LED lights mean it can be used all day and night.
Buy it here
Related:
Outdoor Water Fountain With Cascading Waterfall, Natural Looking Stone and Soothing Sound
Outdoor Water Fountain With Cascading Waterfall, Natural Looking Stone and Soothing Sound
$129.99
Wind down after a day of working or being out and about to your relaxing haven of a garden, with the trickling sound of this outdoor water fountain and natural-looking stone, which can be the perfect addition to your backyard.
Buy it here
Alpine Corporation 3-Tier Vintage Pedestal Fountain Bird Bath, Green
Alpine Corporation 3-Tier Vintage Pedestal Fountain Bird Bath, Green
$49.99
For a more antique aesthetic, this three-tiered Vintage Pedestal Fountain Birdbath welcomes beautiful wildlife into your space, and is great all the way until late fall when robins begin to come about. If you're a birdwatcher, or just love seeing nature, this is a great way to encourage guests into your garden.
Buy it here
Mainstays Albany Lane 6 Piece Outdoor Patio Dining Set
Mainstays Albany Lane 6 Piece Outdoor Patio Dining Set, Red
$149.98
If you're yet to find the dining set for your patio space, this 6-piece outdoor patio set is made durable powdered steel frame, a glass top table that's easy to clean down, and a comfortable and weather-resistant PVC and polyester fabric on the chairs. It comes with everything you need to get set up for the summer season, including a table, 4 chairs, and a sun umbrella, perfect for dining out with a barbecue or enjoying social gatherings with friends and family.
Buy it here
Better Homes & Gardens Brookbury Wicker Sectional Sofa Patio Dining Set, 5 Pieces
Better Homes & Gardens Brookbury Wicker Sectional Sofa Patio Dining Set, 5 Pieces
$897.00
There's no better way to spend the golden hour than lounging with your loved ones, a glass or two of rosé and laughing the night away. This stylish wicker sectional sofa patio dining set is the perfect setting to create memories around. The dining table is convenient to eat off, but alternatively, you can wind down on just the couch once supper is over.
Buy it hereReport a Typo