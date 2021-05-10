How to master homemade pizza this summer
By
Staff, AccuWeather
Updated May. 12, 2021 9:28 AM EDT
AccuWeather may receive a commission if you choose to purchase any of the products linked in this article. Prices are accurate at time of publish or update.
With handcrafted and sourdough pizzas rising in popularity, now is the time to invest in a pizza oven for yourself -- perfect for parties or family dinners.
Plus, pizza ovens can be used to cook more than just pizzas. Whether it's a steak night with the boys or a vegetable feast on vegan Thursdays, get creative with the grill that gives more texture and a tasty smoky flavor to all of your dishes.
There are a few different types of pizza ovens, from traditional clay ovens that need to be fired up with charcoal or pellets to more practical and portable stainless steel ovens powered by propane gas, allowing for more precise control over the temperature.
Here are some of the most sought after pizza ovens of the summer.
Deco Chef Portable Outdoor Pizza Oven with 2-in-1 Pizza and Grill Oven Functionality
Walmart
$349.99,
$499.00
This stainless steel pizza oven disperses heat that can reach up to 950°F, which cooks your pizza in no time, giving the crusts the perfect crispy texture. This kit includes a baking stone to sit your pizza on. Don't think this pizza oven just cooks pizzas though, because it also acts as a grill, so you can throw in a tomahawk steak or favorite vegetables and give them the perfect smoky flavor. Use lump charcoal or hardwood pellets as fuel. You can experiment with the different hardwood pellets on the market to dictate the flavor of the food you're cooking, allowing you to become creative with your cooking.
Buy it here
Camp Chef Italia Artisan Pizza Oven - Self-Heating
Walmart
$491.99
For the larger family get-togethers and parties, you're going to need a bigger oven, which is where this large Camp Chef Italia Artisan pizza oven comes in handy. Preheat and cooking your pizza in just 15 minutes using the 17,000 BTU burner that can reach temperatures of 700° F. This pizza oven runs on a one-pound disposable propane bottle, which is connected with a five-foot hose. The built-in temperature gauge allows you to monitor when your pizza is ready to be thrown in the oven.
Buy it here
Talavera Tile Pizza Oven
Wayfair
$179.99,
$199.99 (10% Off)
This old-school clay-and-tile pizza oven brings the traditional element of pizza ovens to your backyard. This can be featured and incorporated in the bar/dining section of your decking so you can entertain all your friends and family. You can even use this as a space heater when you're not cooking. Create your own pizzas up to 10". It's designed to hold the temperature at 660°F for up to 20 minutes and then slowly decreases the temperature over time.
Buy it here
Stainless Steel Countertop Propane Pizza Oven in Silver
Wayfair
$285.00
Mont Alpi's compact pizza oven is made from 304 marine-grade stainless steel and is super easy to assemble and set up on your counter. Fueled by propane, it can heat up to 700°F, and while it is great for pizza, you can use it as an outdoor oven and roast meat or even bake in it.
Buy it here
Ooni Koda 12 Gas Powered Pizza Oven
Ooni
$349.00
Much more compact and lightweight than other pizza ovens on the market, Ooni's Koda 12 is powered by gas, making it much easier to control the temperature, unlike burning natural resources such as charcoal or wood. Weighing less than 21 pounds, you can easily bring it inside or out as and when you need it, as it fits in most outdoor spaces. It reaches temperatures up to 950°F in just 15 minutes and cooks your pizza in just 60 seconds.
Buy it here
Report a Typo
News / Recreation
How to master homemade pizza this summer
By Staff, AccuWeather
Updated May. 12, 2021 9:28 AM EDT
AccuWeather may receive a commission if you choose to purchase any of the products linked in this article. Prices are accurate at time of publish or update.
With handcrafted and sourdough pizzas rising in popularity, now is the time to invest in a pizza oven for yourself -- perfect for parties or family dinners.
Plus, pizza ovens can be used to cook more than just pizzas. Whether it's a steak night with the boys or a vegetable feast on vegan Thursdays, get creative with the grill that gives more texture and a tasty smoky flavor to all of your dishes.
There are a few different types of pizza ovens, from traditional clay ovens that need to be fired up with charcoal or pellets to more practical and portable stainless steel ovens powered by propane gas, allowing for more precise control over the temperature.
Here are some of the most sought after pizza ovens of the summer.
Deco Chef Portable Outdoor Pizza Oven with 2-in-1 Pizza and Grill Oven Functionality
Deco Chef Portable Outdoor Pizza Oven with 2-in-1 Pizza and Grill Oven Functionality
$349.99,
$499.00
This stainless steel pizza oven disperses heat that can reach up to 950°F, which cooks your pizza in no time, giving the crusts the perfect crispy texture. This kit includes a baking stone to sit your pizza on. Don't think this pizza oven just cooks pizzas though, because it also acts as a grill, so you can throw in a tomahawk steak or favorite vegetables and give them the perfect smoky flavor. Use lump charcoal or hardwood pellets as fuel. You can experiment with the different hardwood pellets on the market to dictate the flavor of the food you're cooking, allowing you to become creative with your cooking.
Buy it here
More to Consider:
Camp Chef Italia Artisan Pizza Oven - Self-Heating
Camp Chef Italia Artisan Pizza Oven - Self-Heating
$491.99
For the larger family get-togethers and parties, you're going to need a bigger oven, which is where this large Camp Chef Italia Artisan pizza oven comes in handy. Preheat and cooking your pizza in just 15 minutes using the 17,000 BTU burner that can reach temperatures of 700° F. This pizza oven runs on a one-pound disposable propane bottle, which is connected with a five-foot hose. The built-in temperature gauge allows you to monitor when your pizza is ready to be thrown in the oven.
Buy it here
Talavera Tile Pizza Oven
Talavera Tile Pizza Oven
$179.99,
$199.99(10% Off)
This old-school clay-and-tile pizza oven brings the traditional element of pizza ovens to your backyard. This can be featured and incorporated in the bar/dining section of your decking so you can entertain all your friends and family. You can even use this as a space heater when you're not cooking. Create your own pizzas up to 10". It's designed to hold the temperature at 660°F for up to 20 minutes and then slowly decreases the temperature over time.
Buy it here
Mont Alpi's Stainless Steel Countertop Propane Pizza Oven in Silver
Stainless Steel Countertop Propane Pizza Oven in Silver
$285.00
Mont Alpi's compact pizza oven is made from 304 marine-grade stainless steel and is super easy to assemble and set up on your counter. Fueled by propane, it can heat up to 700°F, and while it is great for pizza, you can use it as an outdoor oven and roast meat or even bake in it.
Buy it here
Ooni Koda 12 Gas Powered Pizza Oven
Ooni Koda 12 Gas Powered Pizza Oven
$349.00
Much more compact and lightweight than other pizza ovens on the market, Ooni's Koda 12 is powered by gas, making it much easier to control the temperature, unlike burning natural resources such as charcoal or wood. Weighing less than 21 pounds, you can easily bring it inside or out as and when you need it, as it fits in most outdoor spaces. It reaches temperatures up to 950°F in just 15 minutes and cooks your pizza in just 60 seconds.
Buy it hereReport a Typo