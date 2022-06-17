Why a zero-gravity chair is an item you need to add to your backyard this summer
Published Jun. 17, 2022 1:18 PM EDT
|
Updated Jun. 17, 2022 1:27 PM EDT
AccuWeather may receive a commission if you choose to purchase any of the products linked in this article. Prices are accurate at time of publish.
There's no better time to find yourself at peace than when the sun is beaming down as you watch your kids play in the backyard. While sun loungers are a great idea, they're not always the most comfortable. And that's exactly why the zero gravity chairs have shot out of nowhere and are now one of the most popular additions people make to their backyard.
Zero gravity chairs strike the perfect balance between sitting upright, so you can see what's going on in the garden, and leaning back on a recliner with your feet up.
There are various styles to choose from, some with a canopy reaching over to protect your eyes from the sun, but almost all come with cushions on which to rest your head.
To find the perfect gravity chair to add to your garden this summer, we've gathered our top picks below.
Cabral Reclining Zero Gravity Chair with Cushion
Wayfair
$98.99, was $119.99
Buy it here
Reclining Zero Gravity Chair (Set of 2)
Wayfair
$134.99, was $239.99
Buy it here
FDW 2 Pack Metal Zero-Gravity Chair - Black and Gray
Walmart
$94.98
Buy it here
Lacoo Zero Gravity Chair Patio Outdoor Camping Reclining Foldable Lounge Chairs Pack of 2, Beige
Walmart
$74.99, was $109.99
Buy it here
Abdurraheem Reclining Zero Gravity Chair
Wayfair
$151.99, was $166.99
Buy it here
Best Choice Products Oversized Zero Gravity Chair, Folding Outdoor Patio Lounge Recliner w/ Cup Holder - Burgundy
Walmart
$89.99, was $119.99
Buy it here
Kieran Reclining/Folding Zero Gravity Chair (Set of 4)
Walmart
$219.99, was $356.98
Buy it here
Sophia&William Outdoor Zero Gravity Chair Padded Camping Lounge Recliner - Blue
Walmart
$99.99, was $139.99
Buy it here
Report a Typo
News / Recreation
Why a zero-gravity chair is an item you need to add to your backyard this summer
Published Jun. 17, 2022 1:18 PM EDT | Updated Jun. 17, 2022 1:27 PM EDT
AccuWeather may receive a commission if you choose to purchase any of the products linked in this article. Prices are accurate at time of publish.
There's no better time to find yourself at peace than when the sun is beaming down as you watch your kids play in the backyard. While sun loungers are a great idea, they're not always the most comfortable. And that's exactly why the zero gravity chairs have shot out of nowhere and are now one of the most popular additions people make to their backyard.
Zero gravity chairs strike the perfect balance between sitting upright, so you can see what's going on in the garden, and leaning back on a recliner with your feet up.
There are various styles to choose from, some with a canopy reaching over to protect your eyes from the sun, but almost all come with cushions on which to rest your head.
To find the perfect gravity chair to add to your garden this summer, we've gathered our top picks below.
Cabral Reclining Zero Gravity Chair with Cushion
Cabral Reclining Zero Gravity Chair with Cushion
$98.99, was $119.99
Buy it here
Reclining Zero Gravity Chair (Set of 2)
Reclining Zero Gravity Chair (Set of 2)
$134.99, was $239.99
Buy it here
FDW 2 Pack Metal Zero-Gravity Chair - Black and Gray
FDW 2 Pack Metal Zero-Gravity Chair - Black and Gray
$94.98
Buy it here
Lacoo Zero Gravity Chair Patio Outdoor Camping Reclining Foldable Lounge Chairs Pack of 2, Beige
Lacoo Zero Gravity Chair Patio Outdoor Camping Reclining Foldable Lounge Chairs Pack of 2, Beige
$74.99, was $109.99
Buy it here
Abdurraheem Reclining Zero Gravity Chair
Abdurraheem Reclining Zero Gravity Chair
$151.99, was $166.99
Buy it here
Folding Outdoor Patio Lounge Recliner w/ Cup Holder - Burgundy
Best Choice Products Oversized Zero Gravity Chair, Folding Outdoor Patio Lounge Recliner w/ Cup Holder - Burgundy
$89.99, was $119.99
Buy it here
Kieran Reclining/Folding Zero Gravity Chair (Set of 4)
Kieran Reclining/Folding Zero Gravity Chair (Set of 4)
$219.99, was $356.98
Buy it here
Sophia&William Outdoor Zero Gravity Chair Padded Camping Lounge Recliner - Blue
Sophia&William Outdoor Zero Gravity Chair Padded Camping Lounge Recliner - Blue
$99.99, was $139.99
Buy it here
More to consider: