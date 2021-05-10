Coolers that'll help you beat the summer heat
Staff, AccuWeather
Updated May. 12, 2021 8:53 AM EDT
AccuWeather may receive a commission if you choose to purchase any of the products linked in this article. Prices are accurate at time of publish or update.
There's nothing worse than cooking up a feast on your barbecue then reaching over to open a cold drink to find it's lukewarm. With camping and picnicking season upon us, it's time to invest in a quality cooler to rid yourself of these summer inconveniences and enjoy the taste of a refreshing ice-cold beverage on a hot summer day.
There are many different styles of coolers, each suitable for different occasions. There's a cooler that looks great sitting on the back of your truck at a tailgating party to a more practical soft cooler that's easy to carry to your camping spot with your close friends.
We've gathered a great selection of coolers for all occasions and different sizes, so whether you're a family of four, a solo-adventurer, or carrying for you and your friends, see below what cooler is best for your lifestyle.
Rubbermaid Victory 48-Quart Cooler, Red
$32.00
The Rubbermaid Victory 48-Quart Cooler is one of the more affordable coolers on the market. It can hold up to 56 cans with ice and has a hinged lid that seals the coldness inside the container. This cooler is made from BPA-free plastic and has handles to make carrying or dragging it to near your lounge chair near your grill or to the beach.
Coleman 316 Series 150-Quart Hard Ice Chest Cooler, Blue Nights
$69.00
The Coleman 316 Series 150-Quart Hard Ice Chest Cooler is one of the most sought-after coolers and is selling out rapidly. Taking inspiration from their Wichita roots, this cover prioritizes durability through the highest level of craftsmanship. The cooler keeps ice frozen for up to six days and can hold up to 101 cans. It even doubles up a seat and supports up to 250 pounds.
TUNDRA HAUL HARD COOLER
$399.99
After listening to what customers wanted next, YETI released the first-ever YETI cooler on wheels, making it much easier to drag those beers from your truck to your campfire. It's made with Tundra's legendary toughness and insulation that keeps your beverages colder for longer. Not only does it just keep your drinks cold, but it is tougher than most materials, making the Haul cooler the toughest cooler on two wheels you can buy.
HOPPER M30 SOFT COOLER
$299.99
Unlike other coolers, this YETI soft cooler is easy to chuck over your shoulder as you take it to your camping or picnic spot. It's recently been re-engineered and improved with a wider mouth, making it easier to load in beverages and food. It's sealed with their very own HydroShield technology, which is a strip of ultra-strong magnets and two quick-release buckles to fasten it into place.
Igloo 14-Quart Playmate The Boss Ice Chest Cooler - Black and Silver
$23.42
The Igloo 14-Quart Playmate Boss Ice Chest Cooler features an industrial black and chrome design with a diamond plate texture. It looks like it's built to sit on the back of your pick-up truck or next to your workbench. The tent-shaped lid doubles as a handle and can open on either side, allowing easy access. It holds up to 13.25 liters, enough for a drinking session with your buddies.
Coleman 30 Cans Soft Sided, Green
$39.80
Coleman's soft cooler looks a little like a backpack and features additional pockets to carry a beer opener, snacks, and other belongings. It's treated with antimicrobials to prevent odor and unwanted fungi from forming. To carry, use the adjustable shoulder strap, which gives you full control and prevents injury when carrying a bag full of drinks. The cooler holds up to 30 beers and features heat-welded seams to prevent leakage.
