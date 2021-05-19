How to tackle your overgrown garden and lawn this summer
By
Staff, AccuWeather
Updated May. 19, 2021 10:49 AM EDT
Rolling over to turn off your alarm on a weekend morning and opening the window to the smell of your neighbor's freshly-cut grass and the sight of sprinklers scattering droplets over the newly-planted sunflowers bed is the wake-up call of warmer weather.
There are two essential gardening tools everyone with a lawn must have: a lawnmower and a weed trimmer. While lawnmowers do a lot of the heavy lifting, a weed trimmer is necessary to reach the parts of your yard that a lawnmower just can't fit and meet other challenges your property presents.
Some of these challenges include grass that's too long for a lawnmower, the weeds hugging fence posts, and pathways tangled by weeds -- the differences between a yard that looks like it's polished and one that just appears to be maintained.
From small patios and pathways with weeds creeping through, to neglected long grass that needs trimming back for your summer garden projects, investing in a weed trimmer to tame your outdoor space is the way forward.
There are a few types of weed trimmers, each with capabilities suitable for the different backyard, from smaller weed trimmers that are easy to maneuver for smaller spaces to weed trimmers with a wider cutting swath for larger yards.
We've gathered a great selection of weed trimmers that you can order online.
ONE+ 18-Volt Lithium-Ion Electric Cordless String Trimmer and Edger - 1.3 Ah Battery and Charger Included
$69.97
Powered by an 18-volt battery and featuring a 10-inch cutting width, this lightweight electric cordless string trimmer and edger is perfect for small yards. The simple press-and-turn conversion makes it easy to change between trimming long grass to neatening your pathways.
Husqvarna 324L 1.07 HP Lightweight Gas Lawn Grass Weed Eater String Line Trimmer
$458.60
This more industrious and powerful yet lightweight weed and lawn trimmer is powered by a 1.07 HP gas-powered 4 stroke engine. It even has an 18.56 fluid ounce transparent gas tank you so can keep on top of your fuel levels. With the latest Smart Start technology, starting up the motor is easier than ever and requires minimum effort. This trimmer is most suitable for medium to larger-sized yards, which the 18-inch cutting range goes through in no time.
BLACK+DECKER ST4500 3.5 Amp 12" Electric String Trimmer / Edger
$35.99,
$49.00
Suppose you have a small patch of grass, overgrown weeds near your greenhouse, or encroaching on your pathways: The BLACK+DECKER ST4500 electric trimmer is the affordable and easy solution to tidying up your space. Powered by a 3.5 amp motor and featuring a 12-inch cut path and bump-feed spool, which converts to edging in a matter of seconds, you'll have a tidy garden in no time.
21.2 cc Gas 2-Stroke Cycle Straight Shaft Trimmer
$199.00,
$219.00 (9% off)
This weed trimmer features a 21.2 cc professional-grade 2-stroke engine and requires a 50:1 ratio equal to 1 US Gal. 89-octane plus 2.6 fluid ounces ECHO PowerBlend Oil or ECHO Red Armor Oil. With the latest i-30 starting technology, your efforts are reduced by 30%. Unlike some of the other weed trimmers, this trimmer is designed for larger spaces due to the 17-inch cutting swath. It's also comfortable enough, featuring ergonomic cushioned front and rear handles. It even has a speed-feed 400 trimmer head that reloads in just seconds, so you can spend more time trimming and less time setting up.
Toro Telescoping Rotating Shaft Electric String Trimmer
$52.98
Built with a powerful 5 amp motor, Toro's Telescoping Rotating Shaft Electric String Trimmer features an extra-wide 14-inch dual line head that helps you tear out those weeds from your yard much quicker. Made with rust-free aluminum and featuring an adjustable handle and shaft, this weed trimmer will last many seasons. You can easily convert it from a trimmer to an edger in a matter of seconds.
