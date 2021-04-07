Everything you need to keep your yard looking manicured this summer
Everything you need to keep your yard looking manicured this summer
By Adelaide Burgess, Contributing Writer
Updated Apr. 8, 2021 10:35 AM EDT
The snow has (mostly) melted and your yard is once again starting to flourish. And, while you might be enjoying the return of the green, you may be suddenly feeling that you are wholly unprepared to take care of your grass, hedges and trees.
Before things get out of hand and your home starts looking like an overgrown castle in Ireland, invest in some outdoor lawn care tools to help maintain your grounds.
Hedge Trimmer
DEWALT Cordless Hedge Trimmer w/ Battery & Charger
$179
The DEWALT Hedge Trimmer makes cutting and shaping your hedges and bushes clean, quick and easy. This hedge trimmer has incredibly sharp, hardened steel blades that are able to cut through branches as thick as three-quarters of an inch. Because it is cordless, you won't have to worry about getting all tangled up with your bushes as you circle and shape.
Chainsaw
RYOBI Cordless Chainsaw w/ Battery & Charger
$199
With spring upon us, thunderstorms can be frequent from now through summer, and with thunderstorms come intense winds. Having a chainsaw to trim back overhanging branches could save you from roof and home damage which will be very dangerous and very costly. This chainsaw is cordless, high-performing and sleek.
Garden Sprinkler
Melnor Turbo Oscillating Deluxe Sprinkler
$31
Sometimes the weather isn't reliable (even though the forecasts are) and you'll need to take Mother Nature's job into your own hands. To keep your lawn green and lush, the envy of the neighborhood, make sure to have a Melnor oscillating sprinkler on hand. This sprinkler has an adjustable range so the whole width of your yard can enjoy the gentle spray of artificial rain.
More to Consider:
Pressure Washer
Sun Joe Electric Pressure Washer
$160
Maybe the side of your house is starting to get a green hue to it or you just don't want to use the classic soap and water routine that would take hours or even days. Your home builds up a lot of dirt from storms and winter weather, dirt that decreases the curb appeal of your home, but with a pressure washer on a temperate spring day, all of that goes away in an instant.
Push Lawnmower
RYOBI Brushless Cordless Battery Powered Push Mower
$299
This mower provides gas-like power, but with none of the gas. Instead, the RYOBI Brushless uses a 40-volt lithium battery that can be charged before grass cutting begins. In addition to the powerful motor, enjoy the collapsible handles for more compact storage. It doesn't matter whether you prefer to bag your grass or mulch it, this mower is capable of doing both.
Weed Trimmer
Greenworks Cordered String Timmer
$41
Even if you have the best mower in the world, there are going to be some hard-to-reach spots that need to be kept trim. With the Greenworks Trimmer, which sports a 3-position pivoting head and 180-degree rotating handle, you can make a clean line between your yard and your garden, driveway and sidewalk.
Aerator Sandals
Sunrain Aerating Grass Sandals
$19
It may sound funny at first, but your soil needs oxygen. There are few better ways to give your lawn the oxygen it needs than by aerating it. With these aerating sandals, you have a cost-friendly and easy-to-use way to aerate your lawn. To use, strap the sandles on a pair of sturdy shoes and start walking.
Cultivator & Tiller
Sun Joe Electric Cultivator/Tiller
$133
Another way to aerate your lawn is with the Sun Joe Electric Tiller and Cultivator. Unlike the sandals, however, it can also prepare your yard better for planting and requires very little manual work. Aerating your yard isn't always an easy task and can be time-consuming, but with an electric tiller at your disposal, you will find it to be as easy as pie.
You'll find that a yard and home surrendered to Mother Nature will cost you more financially and mentally than it is worth. With any of these tools at your disposal, you can avoid future hardships and stresses while you participate in some outdoor spring cleaning.