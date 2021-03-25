Our top picks for pressure washers to prep your home for warm weather
By
Staff, AccuWeather
Updated Mar. 25, 2021 8:52 AM EDT
AccuWeather may receive a commission if you choose to purchase any of the products linked in this article. Prices are accurate at time of publish or update.
Each day ticked off on the calendar is one step closer to summer. Many homeowners have already begun preparing their outdoor spaces with a pre-spring cleaning to tidy up -- from trimming hedges to taking off the outdoor furniture covers, hosing down the grill ready, and returning your backyard area to its usual summer glory.
One of the most satisfying pre-spring cleaning processes is undoubtedly getting a pressure washer and cleaning your slabs, block paving driveway, concrete pathway, and outdoor furniture. Not only does it revive your space by making it look brand new, but it can be argued to be a 'fun' chore.
To help you find the perfect pressure washer that's most practical for cleaning your space or outdoor furniture, we've rounded up some of our favorites for all price points.
Pick from trusted brands like Stanley, affordable mobile pressure washers, to powerful 3,000 PSI pressure washers. Best of all, you can buy from where you're sitting right now. Scroll down.
Sun Joe SPX3000® Electric Pressure Washer, 2030 PSI Max, 1.76 GPM, 14.5-Amp
$159.99
With more than 1,700 reviews, the Sun Joe SPX3000 Electric Pressure Washer is a popular and trusted choice to invest in. The electric 14.5amp/1,900 watt motor can generate up to 2,030 PSI, which is more than capable of reviving your patio, driveway, garden furniture, or grill ahead of spring. Depending on what it is you're cleaning, there's the option to add detergent in the two 0.9L removable tanks. Choose between the 5 quick-connect spray tips: 0º, 15º, 25º, 40º, and soap.
3000PSI Pressure Washer Electric 1.8GPM 1600W High Power Washer Machine with 5 Nozzles Spray Gun Hose Reel and Brush
$119.99,
$469.99
If you need more pressure than the common 2,000 PSI, then the 3,000PSI Pressure Washer Electric 1.8GPM 1,600W High Power Washer Machine may be what you're on the hunt for. It's still within an affordable price range, and this pressure washer can be wheeled about easily and features 5 adjustable spray nozzles, which you can switch out depending on what you're cleaning. There's also the option to add detergent into the detergent tank.
1,600 PSI 1.2 GPM Electric Pressure Washer
$99.00
Lightweight and mobile, the RYOBI 1600 psi Electric Pressure Washer is perfect for cleaning your car, grill, outdoor furniture, or other smaller or medium-sized objects due to its compact size. Included in this set are 3 different nozzles: 15, soap, and a turbo nozzle to get the job done in half the time. Due to its size, you can easily store it away without taking much room in the shed or garage. And despite its size, it can power up to an impressive 1,600 PSI.
2150 psi 1.4 GPM Electric Pressure Washer with Included Soap Foam Cannon, 25 ft. Hose, Spray Gun, Nozzles and More
$210.66
One of the most trusted names in the world of tools is Stanley. With its reputation built on reliability, durability, and well-performing products, the STANLEY SHP2150 continues to carry on that tradition. Designed with a tri-axial pressure pump capable of delivering 2,150 PSI, it can tackle all the moss, dirt, and stains you put to the test. The nozzles included are an auto-reset GFCI plug Quick Connect Nozzle 0 ̊ – Red Quick Connect Nozzle 25 ̊ – Green Quick Connect Nozzle 15 ̊ – Yellow Quick Connect Nozzle 40 ̊ – White O-Ring Replacement Kit.
2200 PSI (Max 3000 PSI) Electric High Pressure Washer Cleaner Machine Washing Equipment
$125.92,
$199.99 (37% Off)
Another powerful pressure washer. This Electric High-Pressure Washer Cleaner Machine can power up to 3,000PSI, or its standard is 2,200 PSI. It features a safety lock, so you don't accidentally turn it on when you're not prepared. The all-in-one adjustable nozzle takes the hassle out of switching between different degree nozzles as you would with regular pressure washers. You can store all the components internally or onto the body of the washer, so you don't lose anything when you put it away in the colder seasons. It even has an extra-long high-pressure hose for greater reach.
