Outdoor dining sets for warmer weather
Staff, AccuWeather
Published Mar. 23, 2021 8:53 AM EDT
Updated Mar. 23, 2021 8:53 AM EDT
AccuWeather may receive a commission if you choose to purchase any of the products linked in this article. Prices are accurate at time of publish.
When the weather is nice, the temptation to take your dining experience outside is impossible to resist. There's more to just eating when dining --the company you're with, the ambiance, the memories you create, and the setting you're in.
The details go down to the table at which you're seated, which is why finding a timeless outdoor dining set is important so you can create the perfect atmosphere for your patio space.
With outdoor dining sets, there are so many styles to choose from, whether it's the type of material: wood; aluminum; wicker; or the seating: picnic benches; armchairs; or standard cushioned chairs.
We've gathered the best of all the styles so you can find the style that suits your patio area, and, not only that, but sets that are on sale too. And with the money saved, you can spend more on catering your first summer barbecue party.
Rockport 7 Piece Dining Set with Cushions
$1,729.99,
$2,794.00 (38% Off)
This seven-piece dining set is the staple piece of your patio. From morning coffee and reading the newspaper to evening dinner parties with 6 guests, the stylish wicker design and the glass top are easy to clean and weather-resistant so that it can withstand summer thunderstorms. The circular table is an efficient design that seats everyone comfortably with plenty of room in the center to reach over and serve yourself from a Lazy Susan. The cozy cushions add another level of comfort to your dining experience.
Kenwick 9 Piece Dining Set with Cushions
$2,299.99,
$3,820.00 (40% Off)
For larger families and gatherings, this nine-piece patio dining set has space for eight guests. With a traditional rectangular shape, you can easily tuck this into the corner of your patio, under some shade, or in a pocket of sunshine during the golden hour. It's made from a rust-resistant metal frame and wrapped in PE wicker for a natural aesthetic.
9PCS Patio Rattan Dining Set 8 Chairs Cushioned Acacia Table Top
$899.99,
$1399.99
With an elegant, rustic and farmhouse-inspired appearance from the acacia tabletop, this 9-piece rattan dining table is made from the highest-quality materials. Lightweight, easy-to-clean and featuring a powdered steel frame and aluminium feet that makes this ensure this timeless dining set will last you years to come.
Manor Park Wooden Picnic Table with Umbrella Hole, Multiple Colors and Styles
$501.33,
$967.00
With a farmhouse aesthetic, this picnic table is available in various colors, so you can make it match your patio space. Using the two benches, you can easily fit as many people as you need and scuffle along to squeeze more on, especially useful when there are children's parties. The detail in the chevron pattern looks great, and the table itself can be extended if needed.
Baymont 7-Piece Aluminum Patio Outdoor Patio Dining Set with Smoked Glass Table Top and Sling Dining Chairs
$656.10,
$729.00 (10% off)
The Baymont 7-piece Dining Set is made from rust-resistant aluminum and weather-resistant sling fabric, designed to last all season; you can use this all the way through until beautiful fall evenings with a heater and hot chocolate nearby, buried in memories, surrounded by loved ones. The chairs have eucalyptus wood accents on the armrests for an additional touch, and the smoked glass table top brings a tinted tone - perfect for the summer.
High Garden 7-Piece Black Steel Padded Sling Slat Top Rectangular Outdoor Patio Dining Set
$719.00,
$799.00 (10% off)
This High Garden 7-Piece Black Steel Outdoor Patio Dining Set is super low maintenance and features a timeless padded sling slat rectangular top. Comfortably sitting up to 6 people and made from a rust-resistant and powder-coated steel frame, this dining set will never go out of style and is robust enough to last you many seasons. Coming in a universal black, this dining set looks at home in all patio styles. The UV protection prevents the paint from fading over time.
