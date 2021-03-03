Rain gear essentials for what can be the rainiest time of year
Staff, AccuWeather
Updated Mar. 3, 2021 11:39 AM EST
In many places across the U.S., spring can be the rainiest season of the year, because the warmer air can hold more moisture than the cooler air of winter and fall. So while it may feel like a warm day in the morning when you wake up, things can change fast and you can see a downpour in the afternoon.
And because the atmosphere is warmer than winter, winter gear is no longer practical as you'll be likely to overheat. Rain gear for the spring season is designed to be lightweight and breathable while keeping you dry.
Rain boots, rain suits, and waterproof jackets are just a few of the essentials you must have to get you through this rainy season. We've gathered everything you need to keep you dry and comfortable.
HUNTER Original Tall Waterproof Rain Boot
$150.00–$160.00
Hunter rain boots are the epitome of fashion and function, perfect for the rainy season. With seven colors to choose from, from the classic matte black or a bright yellow, you can style them perfectly with your dog-walking outfit. And with a traction-gripping sole, you'll have a strong foothold on all types of surfaces. These rain boots even feature an adjustable buckle on the side for additional support and comfort.
$84.95
Designed with a fashionable glossy finish, the UGG Shaye Rain Boot has a no-slip lug sole for the ultimate grip and features a plush footbed for supreme comfort, made from genuine shearling. They measure one-inch heel, 13-inch boot shaft, and 16-inch calf circumference.
Finisterre Nebulas waterproof jacket
$145.98, $265.00
This year, many consumers trying to do their part in shopping sustainability. This water-resistant, windproof, and breathable jacket is crafted from a 100% recycled rip stock shell accredited by Bluesignm and is filled with 100% recycled polyester Finisterre Engineered Insulation CForm fill. This jacket is extremely well crafted and will last you years to come. Every detail is thought out, from the YKK Vision zip that has a snag-free storm flap to keep you dry and protected against the elements.
There are endless ways to adjust this jacket, from the hood with rear toggle adjusters to the drawcord hem with grosgrain reinforcement. For additional storage on the inside, giving you plenty of space to make the most of the concealed handwarmer pockets when the morning cold feels bitter.
WOMEN ULTRA LIGHT DOWN PARKA
$ , $39.90
69.90
Comfier than ever, Uniqlo's Ultra Light Down can be packed into a small pouch and is small enough to fit into the bottom of your bag, so you'll always be prepared if you ever catch yourself in the middle of a downpour. It has a water-repellent coating, and the latest upgrade makes it even more streamlined. Not only that, but the matte finish gives the jacket a classic look, whether you're wearing it for leisurely walks or playing sport.
Frogg Toggs Pro Lite Waterproof Rain Suit
$44.99, $27.93
Waterproof rain suits are essential in any rainy season. On those days when you wake in the morning and are greeted with a day full of downpours, there are still errands to run and your dog to walk. Slipping on your rain suit will keep you dry. This super lightweight set includes a jacket and bottoms with an adjustable hood to protect your hair and head. The elastic cuffs keep your sleeves tucked in and prevents water from seeping beyond the wrist. It runs large to slip over your regular clothing easily. Yet, it can be easily packed away and fit into your handbag or glove box.
$60.00
One of your highest priorities in any rainy season should be a well-made umbrella -- not one of those flimsy, cheap umbrellas that turn inside out with a gust of wind, failing to keep you dry. The Metro Blunt umbrella takes inspiration from the extreme weather of New Zealand. It has been tested and proven to withstand winds of up to 55 mph. Crafted with a unique Radial Tensioning System, telescopic ribs, and a modernized wind-shearing shape prevents the common problems that foil lesser umbrellas. It's designed to be small and compact, so you can take it with you wherever you go.
