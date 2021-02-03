Be ready for a power outage with a reliable and affordable generator
Staff, AccuWeather
Published Feb. 3, 2021 10:31 AM EST
Updated Feb. 3, 2021 10:31 AM EST
AccuWeather may receive a commission if you choose to purchase any of the products linked in this article. Prices are accurate at time of publish or update.
With winter in full swing and storms threatening heavy snow and ice, many people are on the hunt for a reliable and efficient generator in the event of a power outage.
Generators are also great to take onboard RVs for a road trip down the West Coast, power tools for a spring project at the bottom of the backyard, and for emergencies that occur well after winter is long gone, like a power outage during hurricane season.
There are different types of generators to choose from, and the prices vary depending on whether you want a clean, no-fume generator to use indoors or a reliable, heavy-duty dual-fuel generator that runs for up to 20 hours.
We've gathered some of the most reliable and trusted generators on the market so you can be sure your purchase is a worthwhile one.
And be sure to consult our handy guide for tips on how to safely operate a generator.
A-iPower AP4000, 4000 Peak Watt Generator with 3000 Running Watts
$269.00,
$315.00
This heavy-duty, perfect all-around generator can run up to three power tools and has a large four-gallon all-steel fuel tank, which lasts around 12 hours at 50% load. This powerful 208c/7hp single-cylinder, air-cooled four-stroke engine motor runs at 4000 watts when peaked, or 3000 watts when running. You can easily move this generator around with the wheel kit and fold-down handle. There are also safety features, including the low oil shut off which protects the engine from damage.
Buy it here
2,300-Watt Recoil Start Bluetooth Super Quiet Gasoline Powered Digital Inverter Generator with CO Shutdown Sensor
$629
For those with less room, a more portable generator that's easy to store is a more viable option. This Gasoline Powered Digital Inverter Generator is very quiet while in operation and technologically advanced. With an LCD displaying the file level, runtime remaining, and load level, you'll be in full control. It has two 120-Volt outlets and two USB ports and is perfect for power outages. It's also energy-efficient with the auto-idle fuel-saving technology. Connect your mobile phone via Bluetooth and control everything you need from the app. The motor runs at 2,300 starting watt or 1,800 running watt.
Buy it here
Sportsman Gasoline 4000W Portable Generator
$410.63
This Sportsman Gasoline 4000W Portable Generator runs for 10 hours with a 50% load. Built with four 120V outlets, one 120V RV outlet, a 12V DC outlet, and powered by unleaded gasoline, this generator is a great backup if you ever find yourself in a power outage and need to charge devices, lights and other essentials. The 7HP, four-stroke OHV stroke engine runs are 3,500 watts, or 4,000 when peaked with the capacity of 3.6 gallons, and runs with a reasonable decibel rating of 69db.
Buy it here
Generators are a popular way to keep the lights on in the event of a power outage, but there are some unseen dangers. Here are some safety tips to consider.
EGO NEXUS POWER STATION KIT-2X7.5AH
$999
The EGO Nexus Power Station generates clean power without the need for gasoline, so it is great for indoor use without worrying about fumes and toxins in the air that you may inhale. Whether you're taking it to your tail-gaiting party to power the lights and slow cooker to the backup if you have a power outage, you can easily plug in your refrigerator to save all your food. It powers 3,000 watts when peaked, or 2,000 watts when running load. It has 3 120v a/C outlets and 4 USB ports. Since it's battery-powered, it's also much quieter. You can even connect your mobile phone to track more details about the generator.
Buy it here
12000-Watt/9500-Watt Electric Start Dual Fuel Gas Propane Portable Generator, Home Back-Up/RV Ready
$1299
If you know you'll get your use out of your generator, and it's not just for backup, then finding the right generator to invest your hard-earned money in is a wise move. This 1,2000-Watt/9,500-Watt Electric Start Dual Fuel Gas Propane Portable Generator is one of the most popular generators on the market. Approved in 50 states, it has dual-fuel technology, which allows the generator to be run on either propane or gas. It has a robust and heavy-duty frame with mirror mounts for smooth yet quiet operation. The runtime on gasoline at 50% output is 10 hours, while the run-time on propane at 50% output is an impressive 20 hours. It even has a quiet muffler to dampen the noise.
Buy it here
A-iPower AP4000, 4000 Peak Watt Generator with 3000 Running Watts
2,300-Watt Recoil Start Bluetooth Super Quiet Gasoline Powered Digital Inverter Generator with CO Shutdown Sensor
Sportsman Gasoline 4000W Portable Generator
Generators are a popular way to keep the lights on in the event of a power outage, but there are some unseen dangers. Here are some safety tips to consider.
EGO NEXUS POWER STATION KIT-2X7.5AH
12000-Watt/9500-Watt Electric Start Dual Fuel Gas Propane Portable Generator, Home Back-Up/RV Ready
Buy it here